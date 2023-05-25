Never mind: Calgary will have Canada Day fireworks after all

After several days of debates and petitions, the City of Calgary has decided to bring back Canada Day fireworks.

Calgary City Manager David Duckworth says the City says it has listened to feedback from people who were upset with a new pilot pyro program and is now going to go back to planning a fireworks display.

“We have heard from many Calgarians as well as members of City Council that while the pilot program is valued, they would also appreciate an aerial fireworks display to celebrate on July 1.”

The City says it “remains committed to considering cultural sensitivities while respecting the diverse make-up of Calgary.”

There were a number of considerations that were taken into account when it got rid of the fireworks plan.

The City says it will still factor in late-night traffic, noise, over-crowding, wildlife, and the environment when making a decision on a final location for the aerial fireworks display.

The decision to go a different direction on July 1 came just a week ago, with the City saying they were “testing out a new way of closing out Canada Day festivities that addresses some of the cultural, community, and environmental impacts previously experienced with traditional Canada Day fireworks.”

At the time, the City also stated that they recognized the cultural sensitivities around firework displays in relation to Truth and Reconciliation.

It said July 1 this year is a day of mourning for many in Calgary as 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Immigration Act.

In the days following Calgary’s announcement that Canada Day fireworks would be no more, Vancouver followed with a permanent cancellation of the displays on July 1.

Edmonton, not so much.

The Alberta capital announced it had no plans to follow Calgary and do away with the fireworks displays.

No details have been shared yet as to where the display will be as the City says it is working with its partners to confirm an appropriate site. It will share details when they become available.