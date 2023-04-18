The weather is turning around and camping season is here which means it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary.

Obviously, with the mountains right there we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer too.

Here are seven campsites in and around Calgary you need to check out.

Beaver Flats Campground is located in Elbow River Provincial Park and boasts over 50 spacious camping spots. Make use of those hiking boots with a variety of trails and hikes in the area, get in some horseback riding, or for the experienced paddler, exciting, and challenging waters await. Make sure you plan ahead, the site is open from May 15 to September 5.

If you’re looking for a little more luxury, this is the place for you. There’s ample space for RVs and tents, but Aspen Crossing offers a fleet of train cabins turned luxury rooms. The “Caboose Cabins” sits directly on authentic railway tracks with all the modern amenities you could ask for. Soak in the starry nights and roast marshmallows on the caboose deck.

This beautiful park is only seven kilometers north of Cochrane. It comes with full hookups for your unit, a variety of facilities and amenities, and easy access to a number of amazing attractions if you want to journey away for the day.

200-acre family-owned Indigenous campground near Bragg Creek. This dome Airbnb is set to withstand anything Calgary weather may throw at them and is set up for both winter and spring/summer. It really shines in the spring and summertime with some amazing views of the outdoors. You can connect with nature in comfort in this riverside dome, which includes a private firepit, picnic table, solar lights, and a private porta-lu toilet. These Peaceful Riverside Domes are on the Elbow River at Onespot Crossing Campground.

What better way to wake up from a night of camping than a beautiful view of the mountains and one of Calgary’s best attractions right there? Operating on weekends starting May 19 and then daily in June, Calaway Park Campground is perfect for families looking to have fun and enjoy the great outdoors.

This family campground has everything you want from a classic campground. There is fun for everyone with the river right there, plus mini golf and a full play area for the kids. There is a store on-site for the basics and you are close enough to Okotoks that there is a chance to head into town if you need more.

This fantasy-themed bed and breakfast can make people from Calgary feel like they are on Middle Earth. It is nestled in the hillside complete with all the amenities you would want. It holds four to six people in the 600-square-foot hideaway that comes with a private hot tub.