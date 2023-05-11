A new hip-hop and R&B festival is coming to Calgary this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Hip-hop fans in Calgary are getting some really good news with a massive festival coming to the city this summer.

“Summer’s Night Music Festival” is coming to downtown Calgary on July 1 for a day of “music exploration, connection, and culture.” It will take place at Lot 6 at 311 8th Street SW.

The festival is put on by Keep the Grind (KTG) Records and will feature hip-hop, R&B as well as other urban music.

KTG will be bringing in international acts like Westside Boogy and Open Mike Eagle, as well as local performers Versvs, Skinny Josh & JDASHME, and Tinywiings.

And of course, what would a Calgary festival be without some great food and drink options? There will be a number of food trucks, and the beer gardens will be put on by the local brewery Annex.

In addition to great music, food, and drink, the festival will feature more than 30 local small businesses and various merchandise vendors.

This will be an epic summer for music lovers in the city, with tons of great shows and festivals coming to Calgary.

Super Passes and General Admission passes are on sale now!

Summer’s Night Music Festival in Calgary

When: July 1

Where: Lot 6 – 311 8th Street SW

Time: Starts at 10 am

Tickets: Start at $65