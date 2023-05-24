An absolute must-try attraction is back for another year in Calgary with Downhill karting returning to Winsport.

Downhill karting by Skyline Luge made its return over the long weekend and it was busy as always. And how could it not be?

Downhill karting allows visitors to ride their way down 1,800 metres of track and maneuver their way through 50 twists and turns all while you are flying downhill, descending over 100 m.

They say all you have to do is “Hop in the driver’s seat and let gravity do the rest.”

It is a wild ride that is safe and fun for the whole family.

Tickets start at $28 with a number of options available. For the rest of the month, it is only open on weekends. It will expand to being open Friday to Monday from 1 pm to 7 pm on June 1 before going daily starting June 26.

The hours for July to October will be released later in the season.

Plus, it’s located at Canada Olympic Park, so you can see the site where many of the sporting events were held during the 1988 Olympic Winter Games, and check out one of the many other onsite activities while you’re there.

Address: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 7 pm in May, Friday to Monday from 1 pm to 7 pm starting June 1, 1 pm to 7 pm daily starting June 26

Tickets: Start at $28