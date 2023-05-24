EventsSummer

Need for speed: Race through twists and turns at wild Calgary attraction (VIDEO)

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
May 24 2023, 5:01 pm
Need for speed: Race through twists and turns at wild Calgary attraction (VIDEO)
Skyline Luge Calgary/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Running Shoe Gala

Fri, May 26, 6:00pm

Running Shoe Gala
Good Job Arcade

Fri, May 26, 7:00pm

Good Job Arcade
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Sun, June 18, 3:00pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Game Con Canada (GCC) Powered by TELUS

Fri, June 23, 12:00pm

Game Con Canada (GCC) Powered by TELUS
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

An absolute must-try attraction is back for another year in Calgary with Downhill karting returning to Winsport.

Downhill karting by Skyline Luge made its return over the long weekend and it was busy as always. And how could it not be?

Downhill karting allows visitors to ride their way down 1,800 metres of track and maneuver their way through 50 twists and turns all while you are flying downhill, descending over 100 m.

They say all you have to do is “Hop in the driver’s seat and let gravity do the rest.”

It is a wild ride that is safe and fun for the whole family.

downhill karting

Image: Skyline Luge

Tickets start at $28 with a number of options available. For the rest of the month, it is only open on weekends. It will expand to being open Friday to Monday from 1 pm to 7 pm on June 1 before going daily starting June 26.

The hours for July to October will be released later in the season.

Plus, it’s located at Canada Olympic Park, so you can see the site where many of the sporting events were held during the 1988 Olympic Winter Games, and check out one of the many other onsite activities while you’re there.

Address: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Hours: Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 7 pm in May, Friday to Monday from 1 pm to 7 pm starting June 1, 1 pm to 7 pm daily starting June 26
Tickets: Start at $28

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Listed
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.