6 of the best places to float on the water near Calgary

Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer in Calgary and lucky for us, there are plenty of places around the province to do just that.
Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.
Here are the six best places to float in and around Calgary.
Bow River
Let’s start with the classic one first. The Bow River has a lot of different spots where you can launch:
- West Baker Park
- Shouldice Park
- Edworthy Park
- 10th Street Wave
- Eau Claire — 8th Street SW
- Sunny Side
- Inglewood
- Harvie Passage
- Glenmore Trail — Graves Bridge
- Carburn Park
- Ivor Strong Bridge
- Douglasdale North
- Douglasdale South
- Fish Creek Park
- Policeman’s Flats
Times can vary from one hour to six hours, making it the perfect place to go for a float in Calgary.
Elbow River
A float that gives you a great mix of nature and Calgary city views, the Elbow River is another excellent option. You can launch from Sandy Beach or the gorgeous Stanley Park and enjoy a float for a couple of hours.
Glenmore Reservoir
The Glenmore Reservoir is one of the most underrated spots in Calgary and is a great spot to float for the day. There are a few launch points to choose from before you head out for your day on the water.
Canmore
If hiking isn’t your thing but you still want to enjoy the mountains, why not float by them? There are tours available to help take you on a scenic tour or one that may be a bit more challenging.
Little Red Deer River
You can also float north of Calgary at the Little Red Deer River. There are also a lot of other options to do there if you are looking for a bit more of an adrenaline rush.
Banff
What can’t you do in Banff? Again, there are some great tours available so you can maximize your time out on the water.