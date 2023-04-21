It’s official. One of Calgary’s favourite local events, the Inglewood Night Market, will return this summer.

The event dates for 2023 will be May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, and September 8 and 15.

The market happens in the streets of Inglewood with no specific address; however, shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE.

Admission to the dog- and the kid-friendly event is free in 2023, and the market runs from 4 to 10 pm on each market date.

Attendees will find more than ever this year, along with a family-friendly beer garden.

Expect stages, live music, street performances, and plenty of booths and a trunk sale to shop from, offering everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing and antiques and collectibles to artisan eats.

The night market is always a highlight of the summer, so be sure to check out the event during its season.

Inglewood Night Market

When: May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, and September 8 and 15, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Inglewood (10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free

