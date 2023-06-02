Here is how you can check out the Calgary Stampede for FREE

The Calgary Stampede is one of the highlights of the year, and there are some chances to experience all the fun for free.

This will give you more money for the rides and amazing food that the Stampede has to offer.

Plus, Sneak-A-Peak gives you a chance to check out the grounds for a discount the day before the Stampede officially kicks off.

Here are four free days for you to take advantage of.

Parade to Park

Presented by Suncor, Parade to the Park lets you get the Calgary Stampede off to a great start. All you have to do is head on down to the grounds once the Parade is over and you can get into the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth for free from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

When: Friday, July 7

Time: 11 am to 1:30 pm

Family Day

Family Day gives you a chance to enjoy a classic Stampede Tradition for free. Admission to the Stampede is free until 11 am and you can check out a Stampede Pancake breakfast for free until 10 am or until they run out.

When: Sunday, July 9

Time: Until 11 am

Community Day

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the Community by giving you a chance to get in for free on Tuesday, July 11. Everyone gets in for free on TC Energy Community Day from 10 am to 2 pm. For the more experienced Stampede goers, it is free admission all day for anyone 65+ years old and Military veterans. That also comes with a free breakfast in front of the Nutrien Event Centre until 11 am or while supplies last.

When: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 10 am to 2 pm (all day for seniors and Military veterans)

Kids Day

Get the kids some time at the grounds on Wednesday, July 12, for BMO Kids Day. Entry for all kids 12 and under is free all day long, and with that comes a free breakfast from 8 am to 9:30 along with a free show from 8 am to 10 am. For everyone else, entry into the grounds is free until 10 am.

When: Wednesday, July 12

Time: Until 10 am