Calaway Park has officially reopened in Calgary for all your summer thrills.

Western Canada’s largest outdoor amusement park boasts 32 rides, high-energy family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of drool-worthy treats. Plus, you can even camp right on-site to keep the fun going.

Pay admission at Calaway’s front gate or get a season pass, and then you’re good to go. The entry includes unlimited rides, attractions, Calaway Live shows, and street performers. And parking is free!

And there are more than just rides at Calaway Park. The CP Spray n’ Play waterpark is the perfect spot to cool off on a cool day. You can also take in a show in the 3D theatre, enjoy 20 games in the Drop Zone, and much more.

Regular admission goes for $49.95 for those aged three to 49, or if you plan on going to the amusement park a few times this summer, you can snag a season pass for $143.95. If you want to have all the fun while saving a little cash, you can by visiting the park after 2 pm, at which point admission is reduced to $33.95

The park opens for the season on May 20 and will be operating on weekends from 10 am to 7 pm through June 25.

They are also open June 22, 23, 26, 27, and 28 from 10 am to 3 pm with limited operations. But just a heads up, there will be school groups visiting on these days for their School’s Out event.

The summer season starts on June 29, with Calaway Park open daily from 10 am to 7 pm until September 4.

Then in the fall, the hours are slightly reduced while Calaway Park remains open from 11 am to 5 pm on weekends and holiday Monday until October 10.

If you want to extend your visit to Calaway and make a staycation out of it, book a night at the park’s campground or look into a Stay and Play package.

The campground is open on weekends until June 6 and daily from June 10 to September 4.

Get ready for the twists and turns of the Vortex rollercoaster or a spooky scare in the Haunted Hotel this summer. Soar through the air on Balloon Ascension, cool off on the Bumper Boats or Timber Falls, go for a spin on U Drive, then take a break for one of Calaway Park’s many food offerings and watch some live entertainment before doing it all over again!

Calaway Park

When: Open weekends from May 20 to June 25, daily from June 29 to September 4, and weekends and holiday Mondays from September 9 to October 9

Time: 10 am to 7 pm from May 20 through September 3, and 11 am to 5 pm from September 10 to October 10

Where: 245033 Range Road 33, Calgary

Admission: $49.95 for regular general admission

With files from Elle McLean