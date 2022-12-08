16 best Calgary restaurants we visited in 2022 (VIDEOS)

Wondering what the best Calgary restaurants are right now? We have thoughts.

Calgary has an incredible food scene right now, with some absolutely incredible places to eat and drink.

Dished was able to cover so many happy openings and sad closings in 2022, and now at the end of the year, we are feeling reflective. We were also able to visit so many new and existing restaurants, bars, fast food spots, and more, and several of them are now places we can’t wait to return to.

Here are some of the best Calgary restaurants we visited this year.

With a strong sense of neighbourhood pride, this loft-like space has the classic breakfast items you know and love, but with innovative takes that never once feel like a gimmick. If that sounds good to you, it’s probably going to be.

Menu Highlight: Orange Creamsicle Pancakes

Address: 20 Westpark Link SW #130

From cafes, juice bars, pizza spots, burger joints, and more, there is something for everyone here in the First Street Market Food Hall. In fact, there are nine unique food vendors here, plus a bar

This foodie destination has quiet corners to eat and work and large tables for group outings. Every vendor offers a different type of cuisine and each one is fantastic. It just depends on what you’re in the mood for.

Menu Highlight: See here

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

This massive space is home to five brand-new food, drink, and market concepts inspired by Italian culture.

There is an Italian market, a lounge, a Prosecco and coffee bar, a pizzeria, and a chic Italian restaurant.

Menu Highlight: Northern Exposure pizza at Pazzi Pizzeria

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Located in Calgary’s bustling Sunalta community, the pizzas here are classic and contemporary and the beers are delicious and house-brewed.

It’s two concepts in one spot and we loved visiting both of them this year.

Menu Highlight: Ananascosta Pizza

Address: 1901 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Fortuna’s Row is an exciting new Latin American restaurant that has had people talking ever since it opened this summer.

The menu was fun to explore, but even more so on our visit was discovering every single side room and corner space.

Menu Highlight: Causa Octopus Tartare

Address: 421 Riverfront Avenue SE, Calgary

If you’re looking for a neighbourhood spot with friendly faces, weekly specials, great service, and high-quality bar food, then this spot is it.

We had a great time eating the food and playing the fun games the pizzeria hosts weekly.

Menu Highlight: Lasagna Pizza

Address: 9919 Fairmount Drive SE

Known for its elite menu of burgers, fries, and hot dogs, each location is unique. That’s part of the reason why this was one of our favourite Calgary restaurants. Not only is it likely our favourite burger in YYC, but a visit to one location means ice cream and another means beer.

How do you choose?

Menu Highlight: Empire with Cheese

Address: 1837 20th Avenue NW, Calgary

The clean and sharp room here was surprising, but it was the Sashimi platters, house-made taro chips, tartare, bibimbap, and more dishes with ingredients flown in from Japan that took our breath away.

It’s a bit of a drive from the heart of Calgary, but if you’re ever in the south then you need to stop in here.

Menu Highlight: Kaiseki Bento Box

Address: 13200 Macleod Trail, Calgary

A visit here, especially in the summer, is always one of our favourite places to go in YYC.

Sitting along the river in the scenic Prince’s Island Park in the heart of the city it’s a dining experience like no other in Calgary. The food focuses on locally sourced meat and seafood entrees using regional and locally sourced ingredients.

It also landed on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants top 10 this year, making a trip here feel even more special, even if you’re from out of town.

Menu Highlight: Chicken Liver Mousse

Address: 25 Prince’s Island Park SW, Calgary

This everyday cafe, bar, restaurant, and wine bar is one of the most underrated restaurants in the entire city. It never feels as busy as it should, which never makes sense because with every visit it proves just how interesting and spectacular the food is.

Menu Highlight: Khachapuri

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

We were recently lucky enough to check this spot out and get the full experience of the super popular bar and eatery.

As soon as we sat down we were offered oshibori hot towels to clean our hands. Each one is infused with essential oils made by a local purveyor.

Every detail like that feels like an interactive experience, like when you order sake. You’ll then be offered a tray of hand-crafted o-choko made by Calgary-based artist Noah Haruki. Each one is entirely unique and adds to the tradition and fun of dining here.

With a menu made up of salty snacks, hand rolls, udon, tempura, meat and fish, and sweet things, you really can’t go wrong. Just show up hungry as we did.

Menu Highlights: Tuna Tartare

Address: 528 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

We got an inside look at the impressive space, including quotes from two leaders who run the teams that make this a special place on every visit.

Before the food arrived, we were wowed by Major Tom’s “’60s supper club” design with unobstructed city and mountain views. We’ve definitely visited many times since then.

Menu Highlight: Potato Donuts

Address: 700 2nd Street SW #4000, Calgary

Mot To, from the team behind Pho Dau Bo, is a contemporary Vietnamese restaurant featuring a menu made up of classic dishes with modern twists.

Everything is great here, but the pho grilled cheese, a sandwich topped with caramelized onions, basil, and short rib, is served with a shot of delicious pho broth. It’s a unique spin on the classic beef dip, and we can’t believe we haven’t seen it before.

Menu Highlight: (besides the pho grilled cheese) Crab and Pork Tomato Soup

Address: Centre Street and 16th Avenue, Calgary

JinBar, one of Canada’s best new restaurants and top dining spots, offers one of Calgary’s most unique and exciting culinary experiences.

The concept specializes in Korean-influenced cuisine but in bold and exciting ways. Korean fried chicken is a must-have, but there are also pizzas, snacks, and more.

Menu Highlight: Fried Chicken

Address: 24 4th Street NE, Calgary

The style of pizza is much like Detroit-style. These pies are pretty deep and made in square pans instead of wheels. Portland Street Pizza isn’t using Detroit in its description because the menu hopes to stray away from tradition and have the freedom to experiment.

We already loved going here, but the pizza is even more reason.

Menu Highlight: Hungry Eyes Pizza

Address: Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. – 2600 Portland Street SE #1070, Calgary

The acronym stands for Denominazione di Origine Protetta, or Protected Designation of Origin in English. It’s a certification that confirms that the products are locally grown and made, and this restaurant certainly upholds that.

This intimate restaurant feels lively, has an exciting menu, and has service that is as knowledgeable as it is fun.

Menu Highlight: Raviolo

Address: 1005A 1st Street SW, Calgary

