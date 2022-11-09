Lil’ Empire, one of Calgary’s most popular burger joints, is opening a new location this weekend.

The address of this new spot was shrouded in mystery until now. There is currently an Annex location at 4321 1st Street SE and a Bridgeland location at 1105 1st Avenue NE.

This third outpost will open on Saturday, November 12, at 1837 20th Avenue NW in Capitol Hill.

Known for its elite menu of burgers, fries, and hot dogs, each location is unique. Bridgeland is a collab with Made by Marcus ice cream and the Annex spot is in the brewery there. We can’t wait to see what this one will be like.

“We have been fortunate enough to immerse ourselves into vibrant Calgary communities since our inception, and Capitol Hill is no exception!” said Karen Pho, the co-founder of the burger restaurant, in a media release.

“The outpour of messages and inquiries since we put our sign up has been truly incredible and we can’t wait to open our doors in the NW. Engaging with our community is a must for us, so we look forward to partnering with like-minded businesses, giving back to local organizations and getting to know our new regulars.”

These extraordinary burgers are made with home-ground beef and pickles, fried onions, lettuce, and the delicious homemade burger sauce. There are also a few wilder creations, like the spicy Korean with kimchi and spicy gochujang mayo.

Chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and different fries dishes, like the chili cheese fries, round out the menu for a dining experience that offers up something for everyone who walks in.

Plant-based options are also available here.

This new spot will have the same great experience as the other two, but with a few more features, like milkshakes, beers, and cocktails.

Another Lil’ Empire is always going to be a great thing for YYC.

Lil’ Empire

Address: 1837 20th Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram