Inside Calgary's D.O.P. restaurant: Canada's 3rd Best New Restaurant
D.O.P. is a destination spot for the experience just as much as it is for the food.
The acronym stands for Denominazione di Origine Protetta, or Protected Designation of Origin in English. It’s a certification that confirms that the products are locally grown and made, and this restaurant certainly upholds that.
Fresh ingredients are always used, and in certain dishes when authentic Italian ingredients must be shipped direct, the team does just that.
It’s this attention and care that landed D.O.P. the number three spot on Canada’s 20 Best New Restaurant list, with Major Tom grabbing the top spot, also in YYC.
The entire menu at D.O.P is family-style Italian food that feels comforting but tastes like fine dining because of the care put into it by the impeccable kitchen.
The meatballs are a family recipe passed down from mom, the spaghetti is hand-rolled, and the antipasti is beautifully designed for communal eating.
We started by ordering a spread of different antipasti options made completely in-house.
Bowls of Calabrian spicy sausage spread, whipped ricotta, pickled green tomatoes, burrata, anchovies, and balsamic marinated eggplant covered the table immediately, with negronis and glasses of wine scattered between side plates. All of it is there to be casually picked at, enjoyed with high-quality olive oil and freshly grilled bread.
The service here is as friendly as the food as well, which completely adds to the experience. When we went, our server, Kayla Blomquist, was spot on with cocktail, wine, and aperitif recommendations. After the first course, we just left the food to her entirely and we were in good hands.
This intimate Italian joint has superb antipasti options, pasta made-in-house, like the hand-rolled spaghetti all gricia, and massive veal chops, all of which we tried, but it’s the enormous raviolo that’s the most eye-catching.
Ravioli is a type of pasta made with filling inside a thin pasta dough, and the raviolo at D.O.P. is just one of them, made much bigger than you’re used to.
Filled with egg yolk ricotta and topped with greens, this pasta dish is just as much fun to cut into as it is to eat.
View this post on Instagram
D.O.P.
Address: 1005A 1st Street SW, Calgary