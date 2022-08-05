D.O.P. is a destination spot for the experience just as much as it is for the food.

The acronym stands for Denominazione di Origine Protetta, or Protected Designation of Origin in English. It’s a certification that confirms that the products are locally grown and made, and this restaurant certainly upholds that.

Fresh ingredients are always used, and in certain dishes when authentic Italian ingredients must be shipped direct, the team does just that.

It’s this attention and care that landed D.O.P. the number three spot on Canada’s 20 Best New Restaurant list, with Major Tom grabbing the top spot, also in YYC.

The entire menu at D.O.P is family-style Italian food that feels comforting but tastes like fine dining because of the care put into it by the impeccable kitchen.

The meatballs are a family recipe passed down from mom, the spaghetti is hand-rolled, and the antipasti is beautifully designed for communal eating.

This intimate Italian joint has superb antipasti options, pasta made-in-house, like the hand-rolled spaghetti all gricia, and massive veal chops, all of which we tried, but it’s the enormous raviolo that’s the most eye-catching.

Ravioli is a type of pasta made with filling inside a thin pasta dough, and the raviolo at D.O.P. is just one of them, made much bigger than you’re used to.

Filled with egg yolk ricotta and topped with greens, this pasta dish is just as much fun to cut into as it is to eat.

D.O.P.

Address: 1005A 1st Street SW, Calgary

