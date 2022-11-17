The First Street Market is launching a very exciting holiday event this season: A Very Merry First Street Market.

Located at 1327 1st Street SW, the First Street Market is a food hall and bar with top-notch vendors and looks to be bringing some holiday spirit into the space early next month.

Taking place on December 3 from 2 to 6 pm, this family-friendly event will have Christmas tree ornament-making stations, photos with Santa’s sleigh, face painting, carollers, and more.

Not only will there be regular cocktails, wine, and beer available at the bar, but also seasonal beverages on special. Of course, there will also be outstanding food vendors on-site for whatever you’re craving.

From cafes and juice bars to pizza spots, burger joints, and more, there is something for everyone in the First Street Market Food Hall.

Especially since the popular Miracle on First Street holiday bar makeover at Proof just kicked off, and Sippin’ Santa is on the way next week, it certainly feels like the holidays are right around the corner in Calgary.

A Very Merry First Street Market

Where: First Street Market — 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

When: Saturday, December 3 from 2 to 6 pm

