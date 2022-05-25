A brand new Portland-style pizza concept, Portland Street Pizza, is opening in the Eighty-Eight Brewery taproom next week.

This will be the very first in-house kitchen concept for the super popular Calgary brewery, and it launches on June 2 at 4 pm.

The style of pizza is much like Detroit-style. These pies are pretty deep and made in square pans instead of wheels. Portland Street Pizza isn’t using Detroit in its description because the menu hopes to stray away from tradition and have the freedom to experiment.

There’s a new menu, a new chef, and a new reason to get excited about visiting the 1988 Calgary Olympics-themed brewery and taproom.

To begin with, there will be five pizzas to choose from, as well as snacks and appetizers like the meatballs in Sunday gravy and the always popular garlic cheesy bread.

Here are the five square, deep-dish pan pizzas on the menu at Portland Street Pizza.

The Kevin

Cheese pizza with red sauce.

Hungry Eyes

VDG pepperoni pizza with pickled peppers and red sauce.

The Night Move

Eggplant parmesan pizza with basil and red sauce.

Excellent Adventure

Sausage and rapini pizza with lemon and white sauce.

The Mystic

Mushroom pizza with basil and pesto.

If you love pizza (and who doesn’t), then this is a new spot to look forward to.

Of course, there’s also the fantastic selection of beers on tap.

Pizza will be served from Tuesday to Saturday starting at 4 pm and until the kitchen runs out of dough.

Portland Street Pizza

Address: Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. – 2600 Portland Street SE #1070, Calgary

Instagram