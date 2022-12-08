Calgary is home to some amazing gems, longstanding classics, and under-the-radar establishments when it comes to stellar food and beverage.

We’re doing the digging for you by highlighting the best local destinations to check out in each neighbourhood (if you haven’t already).

Here are our Dished Neighbourhood Gems for Bridgeland-Riverside.

Every city seems to have that one outstanding community that everyone loves but it feels far away for some reason that doesn’t make much sense. Maybe it’s at the top of a hill or in the shadow of a larger area, but it always seems to stay in the shadows. In this case, one of YYC’s most interesting areas for so many reasons is barely outside of downtown, but it feels far away because of the Bow River.

In Calgary, that’s the community of Bridgeland-Riverside.

Once you are wandering through this vibrant neighbourhood, the immediate sense of needing to soon return, or bring friends here, hits you hard. There are food markets, massive fields surrounded by takeout spots, cafes and cocktail bars, and some of the most loved food spots in the entire city.

Calgary has iconic streets like Stephen Avenue, mostly made up of chain restaurants (nothing wrong with that, just saying), or 17th, which seems to change by day (easygoing, friendly) and night (vibrant, busy), but it’s the short stretch of 1st Avenue NE and connecting streets that have a distinct village-like vibe.

Quirky shops, hip cocktail bars, down-to-earth brunch spots, old-school burger spots, and famous ramen joints with daily lines around the corner all coexist in harmony.

Sure, the Telus Spark, Calgary Zoo, and much of the Bow River pathway are all here, but we come to Inglewood for the eats.

There’s no way we could mention them all, but here are some of our favourite food and drink gems in Calgary’s Bridgeland-Riverside neighbourhood.

Famous ramen: Shiki Menya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiki Menya (@shikimenya)

This ramen spot is so good that it only sells a limited number of bowls each day, so make sure you get it before it’s gone. If you miss out, Shiki Menya also has ramen kits at the First Avenue Corner Store located behind their restaurant.

The lines get extremely long and that’s just because this is one of the top choices for the best ramen in Calgary.

This isn’t just one of the best restaurants in Bridgeland but one of the best in YYC.

Address: 824 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

Korean fusion: Jinbar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

JinBar, one of Canada’s best new restaurants and top dining spots, offers one of Calgary’s most unique and exciting culinary experiences.

The concept specializes in Korean-influenced cuisine but in bold and exciting ways. Korean fried chicken is a must-have, but there are also pizzas, snacks, and more.

The pizza alone is unlike anything you’ve tried before, with original creations like the soy brown butter wild mushroom pizza or the sweet corn pizza, made with alfredo sauce, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella, parmesan, parsley, and honey butter chips.

The fried chicken is perfectly cooked every time, with flavours like Korean chilli glaze and honey garlic butter. Nothing on the menu here feels repetitive.

The menu is super high-end but incredibly playful and it’s one of our faves in the city.

Address: 24 4th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram

Homemade takeout: Bridgeland Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bridgeland market (@bridgelandmarket)

This friendly neighbourhood grocery store is many things: grocery, deli, bakery, coffee, and flower shop.

Grab your groceries, but make sure to check out the featured food items the staff here have carefully curated. This corner spot makes the best pre-packaged meals in Calgary, like Osso Bucco or Spanish-chorizo cheese dip, made in-house and ready to go.

Every community hopes to have a “friendly neighbourhood grocer” and for Bridgeland, this is it.

Address: 1104 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

Japanese street food: First Avenue Corner Store

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIRST AVENUE CORNER STORE (@firstavenuecornerstore)

The fun and secret nightspot of First Avenue Corner Store is a sister restaurant to the incredibly popular Shiki Menya ramen joint, also on this list.

The ramen kits are available here, and so are items like curry buns and Katsu sandwiches. There is even the delicious new Matcha Way inside, operating on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Pro tip: you can bring in food from this corner store shop right into Shiki Menya to enjoy inside.

Address: 824 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

Cocktail bar: Cannibale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cannibale (@cannibale_yyc)

Cannibale’s food menu consists of chipotle spareribs, pork carnitas nachos, and Yucatan chicken tacos, plus much, much more.

We’ve already mentioned that the cocktails bring us to our knees, but it also offers a wide selection of beer, cider, and wine for those whose tastebuds differ. You’ll find this bar tucked away in a barbershop which makes sitting even cooler.

Finding a new spot for outstanding plates of food and cocktails you can’t decide on because they all look so good is a rare thing. Consider this your Bridgeland recommendation.

Address: 813 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

Soft-Serve ice cream: Lukes Drug Mart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lukes Drug Mart (@lukesdrugmart)

This is Calgary’s oldest pharmacy, which makes it a historical spot you should already visit.

It’s also an amazing coffee, food, and ice cream spot. It’s a hip market that also sells things like vinyl records, but the number one reason to come here is for the homemade soft-serve ice cream. Local restaurants are known to contribute their talents as well to make amazing flavours as D.O.P. did with its famous tiramisu recipe.

Address: 112 4th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram

Upstairs pizza spot: LDV Pizza Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LDV Pizza Bar (@ldvpizza)

Serving craft beer and pizza cooked in a wood-fired oven, this gem is easily missable because it’s on the second floor. That’s also why it feels so special. To many in the community, this Italian joint feels like a secret and a perfect place to show people for the first time.

The menu is vast, with pasta dishes, entrees, desserts, and 10 different pizzas, like the capriccioso made with artichokes, mushrooms, cooked ham, olives, fresh tomato sauce, and Fiore di latte. Even the fries here are next level, hand cut and finished in the wood-burning oven with rosemary, parmesan cheese, and garlic.

LDV stands for La Dolce Vita or the sweet life, and you can find it up the stairs at this Bridgeland spot.

Address: 916 1st Avenue NE, Calgary,

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Known for its elite menu of burgers, fries, and hot dogs, each location is unique. Bridgeland is particularly special because the space collaborates with Made by Marcus ice cream.

These extraordinary burgers are made with home-ground beef and pickles, fried onions, lettuce, and the delicious homemade burger sauce. There are also a few wilder creations, like the spicy Korean with kimchi and spicy gochujang mayo.

Chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and different fries dishes, like the chili cheese fries, round out the menu for a dining experience that offers up something for everyone who walks in.

Plant-based options are also available here.

Address: 1105 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

Authentic gelato: Noto Gelato

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noto Gelato (@notogelato)

Always authentic and handcrafted by artisans using Italian techniques, this charming corner spot in Bridgeland-Riverside is a must-visit.

There are the classics, but a few of the interesting flavours you can find here include carrot cake, Aperol spritz, and salted caramel.

Address: 236 4th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram

Upscale on the water: River Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

Sitting along the river in the scenic Prince’s Island Park in the heart of the city it’s a dining experience like no other in Calgary. It technically is within the Bridgeland perimeter, and it definitely falls along the Riverside boundary, so we absolutely had to include it.

The food focuses on locally sourced meat and seafood entrees using regional and locally sourced ingredients.

Everything about the dining experience at River Cafe, from the locally sourced menu designed by Chef Scott Mackenzie, the impeccable wine list created by Sommelier Bruce Soley, the beautifully picturesque patio space, to the entire creation that the restaurant showcases in every seasonal menu.

Address: 25 Prince’s Island Park SW, Calgary

Instagram

Classic Breakfast: Blue Star Diner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Star Diner (@bluestar_yyc)

Offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this classic diner strives to create dishes that offer “fresh twists on age-old recipes.”

A number of different breakfast dishes, bowls, burritos, bennies, burgers, sandwiches, and more are all available. There are also coffee, milkshakes, and bottle-service mimosas to make the experience even more special.

Address: 809 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

Authentic Italian: Villa Firenze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Villa Firenze (@villafirenze)

There are plenty of low-key food and drink spots in Bridgeland-Riverside with amazing offerings, but if you’re looking for elegant and authentic, then Villa Firenze is where the locals go.

This family-owned spot (since 1991) makes home-cooked, authentic Italian dishes that pair perfectly with an amazing wine list.

Many different rustic menu options of baked pasta, risotto, salad, dessert, and antipasti, like the large New Zealand mussels baked in the oven and seasoned with fresh herbs, look even better on classic white tablecloths.

Address: 610 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Instagram

If you have a neighbourhood gem in or around the city that you want to shine a spotlight on, let us know at [email protected]