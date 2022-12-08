PAPI, a new tequila and margarita dance club concept, is opening in Calgary this month.

Details are scarce on this opening, but the team is promising a one-of-a-kind experience. The location is currently a mystery but will be somewhere downtown, and the grand opening is aimed for December.

YYC could use another spot to enjoy the nightlife, and this idea is promising. Calgary has a number of great bars and clubs to dance the night away, and it sounds like this is going to be a popular one.

The menu will focus on margaritas and all things tequila. The vibe will capture an old-school discotheque and casa tequila spot. The taqueria is downstairs, with the feeling of secrecy and a place to escape for some food between songs.

There will be a variety of atmospheres and concepts that work together to create a (hopefully) unforgettable experience in Calgary. The space will even feature a “miraculous ambience and lighting illustration” which sounds very intriguing.

There have been some sad closures in YYC lately, and this is sudden news that we’re excited to hear. Stay tuned for all updates on this interesting new nightclub and food concept opening soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAPI (@papicalgary)

