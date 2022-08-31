It’s the one-year anniversary of the opening of Calgary’s First Street Market Food Hall.

Located at 1327 1st Street SW, the foodie destination is situated on the ground level of the Underwood Tower. There are several outstanding food halls in YYC, but this spot seems like one of the top favourites.

This foodie destination has quiet corners to eat and work and large tables for group outings.

There’s also a bar, window, booth, and patio seating. Even the patio has a disappearing wall to completely open up the space. Plants line the walls, as do two huge TVs, and the sunroof allows for natural light to pour in. It’s one of the most beautiful spaces in the city and it feels effortlessly casual.

From cafes, juice bars, pizza spots, burger joints, and more, there is something for everyone here in the First Street Market Food Hall. In fact, there are nine unique food vendors here, plus a bar, which makes 10.

That is a lot of different food options to choose from, so we’ve made a list to help you out.

We chose our favourite dish from each spot at the First Street Market Food Hall in case you are feeling overwhelmed by the experience.

Actually Pretty Good

Capriciossa Pizza

Any pizza is a winner here, but this classic pie has to be our favourite.

Topped with smoked chili ham, olives, artichokes, semi-sundried tomatoes, and fior di latte, the crust is perfectly light and crispy.

On Mondays, every single pizza is only $15 here. We suggest getting hot honey, drizzling it all over, and grabbing a jalapeno ranch to dip.

Alforno

Cubano Sandwich with Soup

The sandwiches at Alforno might be the best out of any coffee shop, so you can’t go wrong.

There’s ham and brie, turkey and pear, and many more, but it’s the classic Cubano we can’t believe is even an option here. Stacked with mojo pork shoulder, capocollo, provolone, pickles, and yellow mustard, this classic sandwich comes on beautifully baked bread.

While you’re at it, grab one of the many treats, a coffee, and a side of feature soup to go with whatever sandwich you choose.

Friends With Benedicts

Pillow Talk

Breakfast hash, bowls, and poutines are all the rage right now, and this Pillow Talk is one of the best we’ve had in Calgary.

Instead of fries or hash browns, the base is tater tots, topped with double smoked bacon, cheese curds, brown sugar onions, basil hollandaise, micro greens, and the FWB secret sauce.

Hi-5 Burgers

Hi-5 with Cheese and Fries

The hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and burgers are all amazing here, so go with the original with two all-beef patties, American cheese, onion, pickles, lettuce, and burger sauce.

Whatever you order, personalize it by adding more toppings, choosing a sauce like the tangy dill or the tomato ranch, and getting the perfectly crispy fries on the side.

La Mano

Tagliatelle Bolognese

The pasta is homemade and every dish is made to order.

The bolognese takes hours to make, and here you can have it in just minutes. It’s cooked perfectly, from pot to pan right in front of your eyes, and then plated to enjoy anywhere you’d like to sit in the market.

We suggest adding the broccoli Caesar to the order, maybe a veal meatball, freshly baked focaccia bread, and definitely a chunk of burrata.

Moose and Poncho

Guajolote Tinga Taco

Have you ever had an authentic turkey taco?

Topped with slowly braised roasted turkey, this taco also has chipotle, tomato, cilantro, onion, and your choice of salsa. Like all tacos here, it comes on two tortillas with a heaping portion of meat.

Pure Street Food

Hu Tieu Mi Kho

Soup, rice, or noodle bowls are a can’t miss, but we just can’t get enough of this Hu Tieu Mi Kho noodle bowl with two kinds of noodles (all pork dry egg noodle and rice noodle), char siu pork, ground pork, mixed greens, garlic, sate oil, and crispy pork spring rolls.

Every order also comes with a side of pork rib broth, green onion, and cilantro.

One thing you HAVE to do is grab one of the savoury sesame donuts. We suggest the fire chicken and cheese.

Raw by Robyn

Power Bowl

Looking for something a little healthier? Raw by Robyn is one of the best places in YYC to grab a salad bowl, smoothie, or fresh pressed juice.

This Power Bowl is a go-to for many on the go or looking for something lighter that will still fill you up.

This thing is only $15 and has mixed greens, avocado drizzled with olive oil, farm-fresh egg, cucumber, beets, chickpeas, pomegranate, pumpkin seeds, nutritional yeast, and green goddess dressing.

Saffron Street

Prawn Vindaloo Thali

Looking for spicy?

This menu is packed with so many options, from kati rolls, to samosas, to excellent plate platters.

All of it is worth trying if it speaks to you, but especially if you like spice, this prawn vindaloo comes with rice, roti, papadam, and cucumber salad to cool things off.

Saffron Street is one of the best Indian spots in Calgary and one of the most unique food vendors at the First Street Market food hall.