Brekkie is one of the best brunch spots in Calgary.

Located at 20 Westpark Link SW #130, it still seems like a hidden gem in YYC, even though it has some of the most inventive and best-tasting brunch dishes in the city.

With a strong sense of neighbourhood pride, this loft-like space has the classic breakfast items you know and love, but with innovative takes that never once feel like a gimmick. If it sounds good to you, it’s probably going to be.

Locally-sourced ingredients make up the seasonal menu that always has the favourites available, with chef-driven features to try out if you’re a regular here. It’s popular and might be difficult to find a quick table, but it will always be worth it when you’re craving brunch.

Dished took a visit to this welcoming spot and tried many of the dishes and have made a list of some of our favourites to try, although it seems like they’re all winners depending on your tastes.

Here are five must-try food dishes you should order when visiting Brekkie.

Roasted Mushroom and Kale Eggs Benedict

There are six other fantastic bennies to choose from, like the lobster and tarragon or the carnitas with salsa rancheros, but we had to go with this one.

The toasted English muffin is pressed and perfectly crispy, which is something many spots don’t get right. This one also comes with white truffle oil, garlic, and herb-roasted mushrooms, fresh kale, and poached eggs however you’d like them cooked, with house-made hollandaise.

Orange Creamsicle Pancakes

This will crave anyone’s sweet tooth without ever tasting TOO sweet.

Thick buttermilk pancakes are stacked with a shortbread streusel, topped and layered with a citrus custard, mandarin orange marmalade, white chocolate sauce, fresh berries, and whipped cream.

Fried Egg Sammie

The smoked salmon and the pulled pork on flatbread sandwiches are just as good, but we chose this one because it’s a classic done so right.

The mayo is made with fresh garlic, the tomato is grilled, the white cheddar is aged, and the brioche bun is toasted. Every attention to detail is cared for on this sandwich. A fried egg over easy, lettuce, and your choice of bacon, maple sausage, ham, or avocado makes this one must-try breakfast sandwich.

Braised Beef Cheek Poutine

Breakfast poutines are all the rage on many brunch menus right now, and this one definitely takes it up a notch.

This one has a base of fried breakfast potatoes and cheese curds, which is also smothered in perfectly braised beef cheeks, red wine jus, crispy shallots, and a fried egg.

Confit Duck and Waffles

A Chef Martina Stefanie specialty, stemming from her background in fine dining cooking, this dish is a spring menu revelation.

Thyme and lemon confit duck, cornbread waffles, mixed greens salad, honey mustard dressing, poached eggs, and a house-made hollandaise all make this a one-of-a-kind breakfast dish that feels like it belongs in a Michelin star restaurant.

Brekkie Cafe

Address: 20 Westpark Link SW #130

Instagram