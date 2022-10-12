First, Central Taps announced it was launching a new brunch menu, and it looks like Fortuna’s Row is the next trendy restaurant to do the same.

Fortuna’s Row is an exciting new Latin American restaurant that has had people talking ever since it opened this summer.

From the team that brought YYC Orchard Restaurant and Shelter Cocktail Bar, the space here is decorated with warm, wooden decor, interesting seating, tons of plants, and a fantastic food menu with dishes like braised pork belly tacos with hibiscus and ribeye grilled over open coals.

It looks like what’s next for the buzzy restaurant is to enter the city’s fantastic brunch scene.

Launching this Saturday, October 15 from 11 am to 2 pm, Fortuna’s Row will be serving its contemporary Latin American cuisine with brunch dishes that are house-made twists on classic crowd favourites.

This upcoming brunch menu includes new dishes like the smashed avocado with a poached egg and panela cheese on sourdough toast. If you’d prefer something sweet, try out the pancakes that are served with house-made salted caramel chantilly and sesame praline.

This newly opened concept is known for its South American inspirations and the brunch menu looks to be no different.

There is a Chilaquiles with salsa verde, black beans, cotija cheese, and picadillo, as well as Papadzules, which is a classic Mayan dish from Yucatán. It is served with duck confit, pipian, fried egg, and braised tomato, and one we can’t wait to try out.

Making this newly announced spot for brunch so special is the fact that there is an in-house pastry chef, which has become increasingly rare in the dining scene. Order up brunch here, but the pastries, like the Concha, a traditional Mexican Pastry, are must-orders.

The soon-to-be favourite and not-so-aesthetically pleasing “Ugly Corn Bread” is made with blueberry, haskap, and crème fraîche.

If you’ve never been before, the space is impressive, with towering pillars, sunroofs, multiple bars, side rooms, and more.

Stop by this impressive riverside building any time of day, but definitely when you’re on the search for an interesting new brunch place.

Fortuna’s Row

Address: 421 Riverfront Avenue SE, Calgary

