If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you, because Negroni Week is fast approaching.

It officially kicks off on September 12 and wraps up on September 18, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities.

Establishments around the globe donate a portion of negroni sales to charities. This week-long event first launched in 2013, and has raised well over $3 million since then.

There are 24 Calgary bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality negroni no matter where you are in YYC.

Here’s the full list of bars and restaurants participating in Calgary Negroni Week this year: Proof

Teatro Ristorante

Native Tongues Taqueria

Anabelle’s Kitchen Downtown

Fleetwood Lounge

Pat and Betty

The Derrick Gin Mill & Kitchen

UNTITLED Champagne Lounge

Stable Tenth Avenue Cafe

Last Best Brewing and Distilling

Bridgette Bar

Lonely Mouth Bar

Trolley 5 Brewpub

Villa Firenze

Donna Mac

Anejo Restaurant

Vendome

Cannibale Bar & Barbershop

Pizza Culture Napoletana

Drinks & Such

Confluence Distilling

New Camp

PZA Parlour

Trullo Trattoria View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imbibe (@imbibe)