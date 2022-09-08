FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Negroni Week 2022: All 24 places to celebrate in Calgary

DH Calgary Staff
Sep 8 2022, 3:53 pm
Miantiao's Negronis (Courtesy Miantiao)

If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you, because Negroni Week is fast approaching.

It officially kicks off on September 12 and wraps up on September 18, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities.

Establishments around the globe donate a portion of negroni sales to charities. This week-long event first launched in 2013, and has raised well over $3 million since then.

There are 24 Calgary bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality negroni no matter where you are in YYC.

Here’s the full list of bars and restaurants participating in Calgary Negroni Week this year:

  • Proof
  • Teatro Ristorante
  • Native Tongues Taqueria
  • Anabelle’s Kitchen Downtown
  • Fleetwood Lounge
  • Pat and Betty
  • The Derrick Gin Mill & Kitchen
  • UNTITLED Champagne Lounge
  • Stable Tenth Avenue Cafe
  • Last Best Brewing and Distilling
  • Bridgette Bar
  • Lonely Mouth Bar
  • Trolley 5 Brewpub
  • Villa Firenze
  • Donna Mac
  • Anejo Restaurant
  • Vendome
  • Cannibale Bar & Barbershop
  • Pizza Culture Napoletana
  • Drinks & Such
  • Confluence Distilling
  • New Camp
  • PZA Parlour
  • Trullo Trattoria

 

Negroni Week 2022 — Calgary

When: September 12 to 18, 2021
Where: Participating venues around Calgary

With files from Hanna McLean

