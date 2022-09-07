Beer Bash at CRAFT Beer Market kicks off this weekend.

This festival-style tasting event will have many of YYCs favourite local breweries for beer tasting, great eats, and live music.

Happening on Sunday, September 11 from 2 to 5 pm, this will be at the CRAFT Beer Market Southcentre location.

Entry to this event for beer lovers costs just $20, which gives you access to the venue and live entertainment and 10 beer sample tickets. There will be a full fresh food menu to look forward to as well.

CRAFT is known for its great pub food and massive selection of beers on tap, so it feels like a perfect spot to have an event like this.

What better way to cap off the end of summer with a bash like this one?

Grab a ticket, head down, and check out the full brewery lineup to get excited about trying some of the best beers in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRAFT Beer Market Southcentre (@craftyycsouth)

Beer Bash at CRAFT Beer Market

When: Sunday, September 11, from 2 to 5 pm

Where: CRAFT Beer Market Southcentre – 100 Anderson Road Southeast, Calgary

Price: $20 per person; buy tickets here

