Many of the best new restaurants in Calgary opened up this spring, and it really got us excited for the patio season. With summer right around the corner, we are ready to truly reflect on the new YYC food spots.

The dining scene in YYC is flourishing with people excited to try new menus and revisit their favourite places. There is no shortage of great restaurants in YYC.

The only difficult part is knowing which new food spots are worth going to and which ones might not be for you. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite gems that opened over the last few months.

These are some of the best new restaurants in Calgary that opened this spring.

This spot for steak, prime rib, seafood, drinks, and more reopened on June 5 after being closed for three years.

There is also a new 200-seat patio with a large street-side outdoor bar, two new raw oyster bars, a new wine cellar, private dining for up to 60 patrons, and more.

Address: 6920 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

In Korean, the word Gamasot is a huge, heavy iron cauldron that is used to cook rice, soup, and stew. It’s this process that the kitchen team uses to slow-cook the meals here with delicate, savoury, and earthy flavours.

Address: 12424 Symons Valley Road NW #23, Calgary

The concept for the aesthetic space, filled with couches and a shagadelic carpet, is retro mid-century modern vibes with a food menu made up of comfort dishes turned up a few notches.

Besides tequila flights, feature food dishes, and speakeasy vibes, supporting locals is a main focus here. A great example of such are the Tom’s Sausage Rolls, a locally made sausage made of seasoned beef and pork, flaky pastry, grainy mustard, and house hot sauce.

Address: 2252 33rd Avenue SW Unit 101, Calgary

Located at 3315 26th Avenue SW, this new concept specializes in classic pies, specialty creations, baked chicken wings, and other classic Big Apple staples like hot dogs, sandwiches, and more.

Address: 3315 26th Avenue SW, Calgary

Located in the community of West Springs, this is now a go-to restaurant for authentic Korean fried chicken dishes with other fun dishes, like noodle bowls, poutines, and more.

Address: 8 Weston Drive SW, Calgary

This new concept is on the second floor of the recently opened Tokyo Street Market, a quick-serve Japanese market located on Macleod Trail. The menu here aims to provide an experience modelled after the creative street food vendors in Tokyo train stations.

Address: 5828 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

The concept here is to provide a service-forward safe space with live music, rotating resident DJs, and emerging artists, along with a fantastic food and drink menu. This spot had high expectations to instantly become one of the best places for Calgary nightlife and it seems like it’s doing exactly that.

Address: 715 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

The Tokyo Street Market is a quick-serve market that also offers popular Japanese street food.

With two locations already in Calgary, the popular market has finally opened a new outpost that people have patiently been waiting for, located on Macleod Trail, conveniently across from CF Chinook Centre.

Address: 5828 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

This vibrant space with laid-back vibes and decor that feels like a country room in the South of France specializes in French wines (Champagne!) and food that includes some outstanding cheese dishes.

Address: 1934 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

This spot serves up creative sandwiches which seem to change every day. It’s really all about how the owner is feeling that day. A few of the sandwiches the kitchen has served since opening include Green Eggs and Ham, Magic Mushroom, English Steak Tip, and even Arepas, a South American food made of ground maize dough stuffed with a filling.

If you like sandwiches… then this is one of the best new restaurants in Calgary.

Address: 1022 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

