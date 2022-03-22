Over 20+ amazing Calgary patios you need to visit this spring
Looking for the very best Calgary patios?
With warm weather finally hitting Calgary there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors.
Lucky for urban dwellers and visitors alike, Calgary offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios, providing city views, people-watching opportunities, endless sunshine, and solid menu choices.
Here are some Calgary patios you need to visit this summer.
High Line Brewing
This Inglewood brewery has a killer outdoor patio tucked out of sight from the busy street. Enjoy a beer and soak up the sun at this spot.
Address: 1318 9th Avenue SE #113, Calgary
Charbar
Located on the roof of the Simmons Building, Charbar’s sun trap of a patio offers patrons one of the most stellar views in Calgary.
Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-3115
The Rec Room Deerfoot
The Rec Room’s two-level patio has got to be one of the best places to soak in the rays or play with outdoor games in Calgary.
Address: 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary
Phone: 587-535-6077
National on 8th
This National location boasts western Canada’s largest rooftop patio, so you know it’s epic. Take a seat at the picnic tables at this open-air patio and enjoy National’s menu of food and drinks.
Address: 225 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-237-5556
Sunterra Keynote
This Sunterra location has a seriously epic rooftop patio located on top of the Keynote. We’d say this is a pretty shiny hidden gem and one of the best Calgary patios.
Address: 200 12th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-261-6772
The Ship & Anchor
If you haven’t hung out on this sunny spot during a warm day, have you ever truly enjoyed summer? This much-loved pub boasts a killer outdoor space.
Address: 534 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-245-3333
Bonterra Trattoria
Patrons can head to Bonterra’s stunning Tuscan garden terrace on a sunny day. Enjoy authentic Italian eats while surrounded by a green and romantic atmosphere.
Address: 1016 8th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-8480
Blanco Cantina
What could be better than eating Blanco’s delicious nachos in the sun? This spot has a prime patio location with tons of sunlight for everyone to bask in.
Address: 723 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-228-1854
Vin Room – Mission
Enjoy the sun and a glass of wine elevated above 4th Avenue on Vin Room West’s awesome upper patio.
Address: 2310-4th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-5522
National on 17th
Another sunny day, another National. We couldn’t leave this bustling 17th Avenue spot off our list, as it’s definitely one of the best patios on the main strip of this YYC street.
Address: 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-229-0226
Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co.
This popular brewery has an open concept blending the lines between what feels like outside and inside. Not only are the beers great with a Mexican food truck serving tacos and burritos, but dogs are allowed here.
Address: 1103 12th Street SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-2739
Free House
This local beer and food hall serves up traditional Canadian comfort foods with a sophisticated twist, has 24 beers on tap, and offers an ideal spot for people-watching in Kensington.
Address: 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-1339
Modern Steak (Stephen Avenue)
Modern Steak has two Calgary locations, but you’re going to want to choose the one on Stephen Avenue if you’re looking for views. Their rooftop patio is one of the best Calgary patios you can find, offering perfect sightlines to the Calgary Tower, TELUS Sky building, and down the historic street.
Address: 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-244-3600
Broken City
Broken City’s patio is tucked away on a quiet rooftop overlooking 11th Avenue. Groove to a DJ set, listen to live music, enjoy brunch and a Caesar, or spend the afternoon catching up with friends over open-air pints.
Address: 613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-9976
Rooftop Bar @Simmons
Rooftop Bar @Simmons has literally been named Calgary’s best rooftop patio (at least, according to its website), and it offers panoramic views of the Bow River, St. Patrick’s Island, and the downtown skyline from the top of the Simmons Building.
Address: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-3115
The Rooftop YYC
The Rooftop YYC opened earlier this summer and is Calgary’s largest outdoor “weather-managed” patio. The venue offers a forno pizza oven, creative cocktails, and a sound system and stage that make for some fun nightlife and music events, all while nestled above Barclay Mall.
Address: 414 3rd Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-0080
Craft Beer Market (downtown)
With over 100 beers on tap, Craft doesn’t need much more of a draw to bring the crowds, but their rooftop makes the location an even bigger 10th Avenue hotspot. Craft’s patio offers lawn games, an adorable VW bus, and its own bar.
Address: 345 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-514-2337
Brewsters Brewing Company (McKenzie Towne)
If you’re looking to venture out of the city centre, Brewsters in McKenzie Towne boasts one of the best Calgary patios in the south. The local brewery serves up specialty craft beer and expertly created food with a side of suburban rooftop views.
Address: 11 McKenzie Towne Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-243-2739
River Cafe
The setting and food here make for an extraordinary dining experience unlike anything else you’ll find in Calgary. The patio is large and decorated with sprawling white umbrellas and bright green foliage, a hideaway from the hustle and bustle of the city with peeking views at the park and river.
Address: 25 Prince’s Island Park, SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-261-7670
Lulu Bar
This chef-driven bar has food and drinks created with influences that include Asia, Hawaii, California, and British Columbia. It only makes sense that they would have amazing patio seating to match the rest of the fun and light vibe. Lulu Bar on 17th Avenue has an open concept layout, with a street patio that’s covered by a roof as well as umbrellas, and a cozy side patio that is completely covered.
Address: 510 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-930-5707
Comery Block Barbecue
This West Tennessee-inspired BBQ and Bourbon joint on 17th Avenue has a covered patio that can’t be missed out front. In the back, there’s another covered and intimate patio with a mix of tables and comfortable booths. Either one is the perfect place to try its meats that are smoked for 10 to 14 hours every morning.
Address: 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-7636
With files from Hanna McLean, Elle McLean