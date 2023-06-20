Oakberry, a global superfood brand, has opened another Calgary location.

This new outpost opened on Saturday, June 17, at the District at Beltline.

Located on 11th and 12th Avenue SW in Calgary, just off of 2nd Street SW, the District at Beltline is a hub for food and fun, ideally situated right in the heart of the Beltline community.

The grand opening of the first location was also this month (June 1) at the Brookfield Place Courtyard Kiosk.

Founded in 2016, the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is known for its fresh, 100% natural bowls and smoothies.

It operates around 600 stores in over 30 countries, including the US, Portugal, Australia, Peru, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and France.

Patrons can expect to enjoy Oakberry’s signature menu of customized bowls and beyond at this outpost once it opens. Vancouver also has five more outposts planned to open up.

This brand’s bowls will also offer unlimited toppings. Now if that’s not exciting, we don’t know what is. Check out either of these new spots the next time you’re feeling like a healthy smoothie or bowl.

Oakberry — Calgary

Address: Brookfield Place Courtyard Kiosk – 625 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean