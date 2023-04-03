Chicken Family, a brand-new Korean fried chicken concept, has just opened in Calgary.

Located in the community of West Springs, this is now a go-to restaurant for authentic Korean fried chicken dishes with other fun dishes, like noodle bowls, poutines, and more.

YYC has some amazing fried chicken spots, but Korean seems to be the most popular right now.

Serving fried chicken dishes to order, the menu here includes original recipes that include truffle grant padano, sweet spicy, volcano, and honey butter garlic fried chicken, to name a few.

The fried chicken menu has it all, but there are other side dishes and mains to choose from, like the bulgogi poutine, chicken mayo rice bowl, and the takoyaki.

The Donkatsu is also a specialty here, served on a bed of curry. Donkatsu is a Korean twist on the popular Japanese dish. It’s a savoury pork cutlet deep-fried in crispy panko crumbs.

Korean fried chicken is so popular right now, and it’s nice that YYC has gotten another much-loved spot added to the list of great options.

Check out this new concept and see what all the hype is about.

Chicken Family

Address: 8 Weston Drive SW, Calgary

Instagram