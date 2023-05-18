Best brunch spots in Calgary for the perfect Sunday

Looking for the best brunch in Calgary?

Breakfast happens every single day of the week but brunch should be an event. What makes brunch so special is that it’s FUN!

Thankfully, Calgary is filled with incredible spots for Eggs Bennies, omelettes, breakfast poutine, and more. From Asian-inspired spots to upscale bakeries, Calgary has a vibrant brunch scene that would turn any grump into a morning person.

Whether you want to go on a cute breakfast date with that special someone, have a boozy brunch with your squad, or kick off a day of birthday celebrations, you’re sure to find somewhere within walking distance in downtown YYC.

Here are a few of the best brunch spots in Calgary for the perfect weekend experience.

This brunch menu includes sweet and savoury options like a croquette madam with brioche, pickles, mortadella, cheddar cream, and fried eggs, and souffléd pancakes with either brown sugar cream and orange syrup or duck confit and honeysuckle jus.

There is a savoury French toast here that really takes the classic dish up a notch from the regular butter and syrup. It’s made with thyme custard, maple syrup, brie, and hazelnuts, for a perfectly balanced breakfast meal.

Address: 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Sammie Cafe is one of Calgary’s best spots for lunch food and all-day breakfast. Many of the sandwiches, particularly one of the breakfast sandwiches, are perfect for an Asian brunch in Calgary.

Address: 2205 33rd Avenue SW #113, Calgary

One of the best new restaurants in Calgary still feels like a hidden gem.

The views of Central Memorial Park are some of the best for a downtown brunch spot, and the open-door-style interior takes full advantage of it.

There is a full daytime menu with loads of Mediterranean-inspired brunch items, like the boureka plate and the green shakshuka. This is definitely one of the best brunch spots in downtown Calgary.

Address: 340 13th Avenue SW, Calgary

Primary Colours

The brunch menu is made up of specialty coffees, over-the-counter baked goods, and tasty breakfast options made to order, with many of them including classic Asian ingredients, like pickled shimeji, koji apricot mignonette, and apple kimchi. The shrimp tomago omelette here is made with side stripe shrimp, miso shrimp hollandaise, radish, nori, and rice crisp.

Address: 4915 Elbow Drive SW #205, Calgary

Maven Restaurant is a new cafe that offers superb brunch, as well as a plant shop.

Located right on 17th Avenue, the menu here offers decedent brunch items like brown sugar and buttermilk pancakes served with cultured butter and well-travelled comfort food, like Kaya Jam French Toast and German Pork Schnitzel.

As for the drinks being served, they are anything but ordinary choices. Enjoy a brunch mimosa or Caesar martini at brunch, a Phil and Sebastian Coffee from the full-service cafe, or try one of the incredible cocktails made with the help of the recently opened Milk Tiger.

Address: 1006 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Sit beneath the shimmering chandelier and indulge in some of the best breakfast items in Calgary. The food here is truly fit for royalty, with the Mushroom Fricassee Skillet and Happiness Lemon Ricotta Pancakes in particular stealing our hearts.

Address: 3927 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Phone: 403-764-0878

There are five different loaded pizzas available during brunch, all of which are playful twists on breakfast dishes we know and love.

Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary

The main menu has breakfast sandwiches, Bennies, omelettes, French toast pancakes, and waffles, but there are also some lunch options available, like desserts, pizza, salad, and sandwiches. There’s even a pretty convenient grab-and-go menu for the best of both worlds.

Address: 475 8th Street SW, Calgary

Blue Vinny Diner

Located in the very heart of YYC, the Blue Vinny Diner is just a block away from the Calgary Tower, making it a convenient stop for a delicious brunch. Try the Eggs Florentine, Spinach Havarti Pie, or any number of the other brunch favourites.

Address: 105 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-3880

The menu includes new dishes like cherry and ricotta French toast, braised bison and mushroom omelette, breakfast hash, and a roasted ham and Emmenthal sandwich made with grainy mustard, paprika aioli, arugula, and two sunny side eggs with home-style hashbrowns open the side.

Address: 209 4th Avenue SE, Calgary

The breakfast menu has pancakes, French toast, Bennies, and the Mini Mcdowell, a grilled English muffin sandwich made with your choice of grilled meat, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg, with the option to have lettuce, tomato, and hash on it as well.

Address: 1209 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

ZCrew Cafe’s website boasts the “best brunch and coffee in Calgary,” so you know you’ve gotta try it. This eatery offers beautifully plated sweet and savoury options along with a good cup of java, fruit smoothies, and more.

Address: 401 11th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-460-6668

This reimagined diner uses local, seasonal, artisanal, and handmade ingredients to create unique egg dishes, brunch classics, and a number of healthy options. The Beltliner also boasts a to-go coffee counter featuring a signature Route #5 Beltliner blend coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and loads of house-made pastries and snacks.

Address: 243 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-955-1555

This brunch menu includes sweet and savoury options like the Sopecitos with fried masa cakes, refritos, queso fresco, crema, and iceberg lettuce, or the tasty Papas Fritas topped with garlic aioli and cilantro.

There is a brunch tostada here that is a must-order, made with frijoles, a fried egg, queso fresco, avocado, and watercress, with the option to add proteins including birria, carnitas, pollo, hongos, and refritos.

Address: 235 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Located in the base of the Hyatt Regency Calgary on Stephen Avenue, Thomsons serves up an incredible brunch for both hotel guests and the general public.

Breakfast options include breakfast sandwiches, steak bite hash, avocado toast, pancakes and waffles, and a vegan scramble. The restaurant’s Sunday brunch boasts an equally expansive menu, featuring a four-course “Sunday Roast” for $38.

Address: 700 Centre Street S, Calgary

Phone: 403-537-4449

Monki cooks up a delicious brunch in its two rustic-chic diner locations. Situated in Inglewood and the Beltline, the eatery’s menu includes breakfast perogies and poutines, smoked salmon avocado toast, vegan bowls, and classics like French toast, waffles, and pancakes with a creative twist.

Address: 1420 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-7131

Address: 1301 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-352-7131

Located in the base of the iconic Hotel Arts, Yellow Door Bistro features simple but inventive dishes that are sure to have you Instagramming photos of your plate.

Peruse the extensive weekend brunch buffet, which boasts a little bit of everything, or opt for the à la carte menu and choose your favourite, including Eggs Benedict, Breakfast Quesadillas, a Japanese Rice Bowl, Layered French Toast, and more.

This is a comforting spot that still feels luxurious and fun and is just steps away from the pool.

Address: 119 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-206-9585

With three locations in and around downtown Calgary, you’ll never be far from this drool-worthy brunch spot.

OEB is known for its breakfast poutines, including the famous Soul in a Bowl with poached eggs, duck-fat fried herb potatoes, Saint Cyrille curds, slow-cooked bacon lardons, and brown butter hollandaise. If poutine isn’t your thing, the resto always serves up a wide array of other breakfast and brunch classics.

Address: #110 – 222 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-352-3447

Address: 2207 4th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-6323

Address: 825 1st Ave NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-278-3447

Located in the popular First Street Market, this low-key breakfast and brunch spot in Calgary has it all.

The Big Softy signature breakfast sandwich comes on a soft potato roll and is topped with soft scrambled eggs, brown sugar onions, cheddar, FWB secret sauce, and basil hollandaise.

In fact, the hollandaise here is some of the best in the city, so no matter what you order, make sure there’s at least a side of it.

Because it’s located in the First Street Market, sit anywhere you want, whether it’s at a long table with friends, around the corner at the bar for some drinks, or to go in Haultain Park right beside it.

Address: 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Sunnyside’s most happening cafe, Vendome’s menu offers Mediterranean-style dishes alongside innovative twists on the classics, such as double-smoked bacon stuffed French toast, mushroom béchamel toast, and the Vendome Eggs Benedict.

Address: 940 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1140

Red’s Diner has a whopping four restaurants in Calgary, so you know this place is good. Three of its locations are near the heart of the city, with one situated a little further south, just in case you don’t want to head downtown.

Red’s serves up classic breakfasts, omelettes, and Bennies, along with “alternatives” like the Rancheros Wrap and Harvest Breakfast Bowl.

Address: 1415 4th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-266-3448

Address: 286 10th Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-1808

Address: 1101 8th Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-353-1188

Address: 324 58th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-386-6688

This adorable diner in Bridgeland dishes out Canadian and global comfort fare, and you’ll find fun items like breakfast grilled cheese, fried chicken and pancakes, the Bluestar Burrito, and brioche French toast.

Blue Star Diner serves lunch and dinner, too, and runs a Happy Hour drink menu from 10 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday and 10 am to 3 pm on Sundays, so it’s the perfect place to visit for a budget-friendly mimosa or caesar to pair with your meal.

Address: 809 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-261-9998

This brunch menu includes new dishes like Hangover “Benny” Tots, Breakfast Enchiladas, and a Country Ham Benny served on rosemary focaccia bread.

Address: 211 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

This retro spot cooks up all-day breakfast, along with burgers and milkshakes, so no matter what you’re in the mood for, you’re sure to find it at Galaxie.

The eatery is styled like a classic 1940s diner, with cooks grilling and plating meals in an open kitchen and delicious meals at fair prices.

Address: 1413 11th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-228-0001

This spot only offers brunch on the weekend, but it’s one of the best restaurants in the city that still decides to serve the meal.

Most of the best restaurants in Calgary stick to only dinner, and sometimes lunch, so it’s nice that Ten Foot Henry offers the chance to try dishes like the four-egg omelette or the sourdough pancake with vanilla whipped cream and maple syrup.

Address: 1209 1st Street SW, Victoria Park

Phone: 403-475-5537

The Curryer is a must-try for Halal Pakistani cuisine in Calgary, with a modern and comfortable restaurant offering gluten-free and vegan options.

Running every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm, brunch dishes guests can try out include breakfast naan rolls, omelettes, chicken tikka hash, several Bennies, and so much more. The Halwa Puri is a staple in Pakistan, which is a fried flatbread served with sweet halwa, spicy chickpea curry, and cool dahi.

Address: #105, 550 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

This brunch menu includes new dishes like the smashed avocado with a poached egg and panela cheese on sourdough toast. If you’d prefer something sweet, try out the pancakes that are served with house-made salted caramel chantilly and sesame praline.

Address: 421 Riverfront Avenue SE, Calgary

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar Bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

Address: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Diner Deluxe

Long lines of loyal followers are common here, waiting for the made-from-scratch comfort food for breakfast, brunch, or lunch. The wait is always worth it, just like the wait for this location will be.

Classic breakfasts with large portions and original creations, like BBQ Pulled Pork Hash, Spicy Chorizo Frittata, Mascarpone French Toast, and Maple Fried Oatmeal make up this large menu with plenty of options for all diners.

Address: Various locations

Sitting along the river in the scenic Prince’s Island Park in the heart of the city it’s a dining experience like no other in Calgary.

Even better is the fact that this award-winning restaurant also has a brunch menu that gives diners the chance to have one of the most magical Sundays you can have in YYC.

Address: 25 Prince’s Island Park SW, Calgary

