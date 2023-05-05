Ranchi Cafe + Bistro, a new spot for breakfast and brunch, recently opened in Calgary.

Located at 475 8th Street SW, this new spot is a bright and open space with exposed brick, large windows, art decorations, and plenty of green plants hanging from the roof. It’s open every day from 9 am to 2 pm.

The menu, like any of the great breakfast spots in YYC, has an incredible array of both sweet and savoury dishes.

The main menu has breakfast sandwiches, Bennies, omelettes, French toast pancakes, and waffles, but there are also some lunch options available as well, like desserts, pizza, salad, and sandwiches. There’s even a pretty convenient grab-and-go menu for the best of both worlds.

For us, one of the highlight items is the blackened steak benny on a grilled croissant topped with sautéed spinach, roasted red bell peppers, two poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce.

There are also some wild omelettes, like the mashed potato, crazy chicken, and pierogi options, to name a few. There are some sweeter options as well, like the strawberry French toast, or the hand-breaded and fried chicken served on Belgian waffles that are then drenched in a homemade warm apple compote.

If you’re feeling more “lunchy” grab a pizza, a sandwich, or a plate of nachos.

It’s a really fun menu so check this place out.

Ranchi Cafe + Bistro

Address: 475 8th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram