The very popular Native Tongues restaurant in Calgary just launched an updated food menu, and it’s expanded its brunch options by a lot.

Already one of the best places to eat in Calgary, it’s now become one of the best spots in YYC for brunch.

Many restaurants have recently decided to dive into the brunch space, like the popular Central Taps bar, the much-loved Pigeonhole, and the newly opened and super trendy Fortuna’s Row.

Native Tongues is one of the most popular places for tacos, margaritas, antojitos, and other authentic Mexican eats. Thankfully, it’s now a place with the same large selection of options but to enjoy in the am on the weekend.

This brunch menu includes sweet and savoury options like the Sopecitos with fried masa cakes, refritos, queso fresco, crema, and iceberg lettuce, or the tasty Papas Fritas topped with garlic aioli and cilantro.

There is a brunch tostada here that is a must-order, made with frijoles, a fried egg, queso fresco, avocado, and watercress, with the option to add proteins including birria, carnitas, pollo, hongos, and refritos.

If you’re looking for sweet, then definitely go for the Pollo Frito, a creative play on chicken and waffles. The dish is made up of buttermilk fried chicken and glazed donas served with honey bourbon syrup, icing sugar, and strawberries.

If you’ve never been before, Native Tongues is a lively neighbourhood spot that’s perfect for a quick bite before walking to the Saddledome, a lively lunch, or an intimate space in the evening when you’re looking for loud music, vibrant energy, and great service.

Weekend brunch should be fun, and Native Tongues always is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Native Tongues Taqueria (@nativetonguesyyc)

Native Tongues

Address: 235 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram