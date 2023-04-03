FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchFood News

Shoe & Canoe Public House in Calgary launches new breakfast menu

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
Apr 3 2023, 6:17 pm
Shoe & Canoe Public House in Calgary launches new breakfast menu
@shoe_and_canoe/Instagram

The Shoe & Canoe Public House in Calgary is a popular bar and restaurant in the heart of Calgary. Now, it looks like the team is entering the city’s fantastic brunch scene.

Located in the Delta Hotel, this spot just launched a brand-new breakfast menu.

The menu includes new dishes like cherry and ricotta French toast, braised bison and mushroom omelette, breakfast hash, and a roasted ham and Emmenthal sandwich made with grainy mustard, paprika aioli, arugula, and two sunny side eggs with home-style hashbrowns open the side.

The Full Canadian breakfast sandwich comes with two free-range eggs, sausage, country-style bacon, home-style hash browns, and toast.

If you’ve never been before, the space is impressive, feeling like a truly Canadian public house. The grey brick walls, large fireplaces, long tables, plenty of TVs and more make this a cozy and fun place to grab a bite. There are fewer places better in YYC to grab a comforting meal and a Caesar cocktail.

The rest of the food menu includes interesting dishes like the Alberta cheesesteak (shaved Alberta AAA steak, wild mushroom, rosemary aioli, cheese curds, crispy onions), the bison pappardelle pasta (pulled bison, shaved parmesan, gem tomato confit, wild mushrooms), and the chicken wings (sea salt and cracked black pepper, habanero hot, or gouda ranch), to highlight just a few.

Stop by this spot to catch a game, enjoy a Canadian ambience, and now, treat yourself to a great breakfast.

Shoe & Canoe

Address: 209 4th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram

Hogan ShortHogan Short
