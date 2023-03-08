The Curryer, a very popular Pakistani restaurant in Calgary, is launching an exciting new weekend brunch menu.

Many restaurants have recently decided to dive into the brunch space, and this is the latest spot that now looks to become one of the best spots in YYC for brunch.

After operating as a food truck for over a year and conducting pop-ups all over the city, The Curryer Pakistani Kitchen has become a popular place for Pakistani and Indian soul food classics.

This new brunch menu includes Western-style classics but with unique new flavours and twists.

Running every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm, brunch dishes guests can try out include breakfast naan rolls, omelettes, chicken tikka hash, several bennies, and so much more. The Halwa Puri is a staple in Pakistan, which is a fried flatbread served with sweet halwa, spicy chickpea curry, and cool dahi.

During regular hours, the menu has favourites like the savoury samosas that are filled to the brim with meat and veggies, the famous half-naan-half-sandwich naanwiches that are dripping with sauce, as well as multiple types of spicy curries and, of course, sweet desserts that are the perfect end to a meal.

The Curryer is a must-try for Halal Pakistani cuisine in Calgary, with a modern and comfortable restaurant offering gluten-free and vegan options. It also serves Indian food classics and has some of the best in YYC.

Weekend brunch should be fun, and The Curryer always is.

The Curryer

Address: #105, 550 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram