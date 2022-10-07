Central Taps is a super popular bar in the heart of Calgary’s Beltline community and the team is entering the city’s fantastic brunch scene.

Just in time for football season, this sports bar with a massive outdoor patio is launching its new brunch menu on Saturday, October 8.

To make this brunch announcement even more exciting, there was also a recently launched Almost Sunday’s Bottomless Mimosas deal. For just $40, enjoy bottomless mimosas all day and all night.

Aiming to be a gathering place in the neighbourhood for great food, friends, and good times, this spot has been a welcome addition to the District at Beltline.

This upcoming brunch menu includes new dishes like Hangover “Benny” Tots, Breakfast Enchiladas, and a Country Ham “Benny” served on rosemary focaccia bread.

The all-day breakfast sandwich comes with a fried egg, double-smoked bacon, American cheese, brown sugar onions, butterleaf, tomato, garlic mayo, and spicy ketchup all between a toasted potato roll.

The chef-designed pub-style food menu includes nacho trays, sliders, sushi rolls, teriyaki bowls, enchiladas, burgers, and more.

If you’ve never been before, the space is impressive, with a wrap-around bar in the middle of the room, tons of TVs at every angle, an open kitchen, and massive outdoor patio space.

Stop by this spot for some brunch, catch a game, and jump into bottomless mimosas.

Central Taps

Address: 211 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram