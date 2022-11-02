Actually Pretty Good serves up some of the best pizzas in Calgary.

Already one of the best places to eat in Calgary, it now aims to also be one of the best spots in YYC for brunch.

Many restaurants have recently decided to dive into the brunch space, like the popular Central Taps bar, the much-loved Pigeonhole, the newly opened and super trendy Fortuna’s Row, and one of the best Mexican joints in Calgary: Native Tongues.

Actually Pretty Good is one of the most popular places for pizza, along with sandwiches, pasta dishes, and appetizers like meatballs and chicken wings. Thankfully, it’s now a place for unique brunch options.

Pizza is not usually thought of as a concept that involves brunch, but this new brunch menu includes greens, bowls, and brunch pizzas. It officially launches on Saturday, November 12.

Greens include salads like the beet and fennel salad, bowls have options like a kimchi and bacon dish, or the Rally Cap bowl, made with hash browns, mixed mushrooms, arugula, truffle pecorino, hollandaise, and fermented peppers, but it’s the brunch pizzas that have us the most interested.

There will be five different loaded pizzas available during brunch, all of which are playful twists on breakfast dishes we know and love.

There are two eggs Benedict-inspired pizzas: burrata marg and chorizo. If you like fried chicken and waffles, this pizza comes with both, along with tomato sauce, aged white cheddar, hot sauce, and gorgonzola ranch. There is even an avocado toast pizza!

If you’re a pizza lover and have a sweet tooth, go for the French toast fingers pizza, made with maple blueberry compote, charred pineapple, and whipped nutmeg mascarpone. Maybe pineapple DOES belong on pizza after all.

If you’ve never been before, Actually Pretty Good is a lively neighbourhood spot in the Bankview community that serves up imaginative pizzas made to order. Each one is cooked perfectly, made easier by having one of the best light and flaky crusts you’ll ever find.

Weekend brunch is a favourite time of the week for many, and pizza is one of the few ways it can be improved. Who knew?

Actually Pretty Good

Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram