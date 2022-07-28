Sammie Cafe is one of Calgary’s best spots for lunch food, and for whatever reason, it still feels like a hidden gem.

A sister restaurant of Brekkie, this cafe has a long list of sandwiches, breakfast items, cocktails, and much more.

The menu includes three different kinds of Asian-inspired fries, sweet potato fritters, roasted, Brussel sprouts, Eggs Benedicts, and more, but it’s the sandwiches that make this spot so popular.

There are nine highly addictive sandwiches on the menu, along with one feature, and a number of breakfast handheld options.

We tried them all so that you could choose the right one for you on your next visit. Choosing just one is the hardest part.

Here is a description and photo of every sandwich you can order at Sammie Cafe.

Crispy Fried Chicken

Every sandwich spot seems to need a fried chicken option, and this spicy version is an incredible one. Dressed with Seoul sauce, lemon mustard mayo, cabbage slaw, and achara pickles, this is a massive treat all served on a toasted brioche bun.

Spicy Jerk Chicken

Jerk chicken can be hard to find in YYC, and Sammie marinates chicken thighs first and then dresses the meat with a classic blend of scotch bonnet peppers, fresh thyme, garlic spice, and allspice. Topped with creamy coleslaw to cool things off, the bread used on this one is wonderfully toasted garlic naan.

Pulled Pork Mojito

Not your average pulled pork sandwich; this is one of the more unique options on the menu. Starting with pineapple jalapeno braised pork shoulder, spiced with cumin and oregano, it’s the cilantro mayo, grainy dijon, achara pickles, and banana peppers, that make this a perfectly balanced flatbread sandwich rolled up in toasted garlic naan.

Pork Loin Katsu

Another use of totally different bread, this one comes on classic white bread cut with straight edges. Thick-cut pork loin is breaded in panko for a perfect crunch in the soft bread, which is then dressed with smoked kimchi butter, house barbecue sauce, grilled scallion aioli, and green onions.

Chickpea Falafel

Homemade falafel, tomato, lettuce, and housemaid aioli make this just another fantastic vegetarian option at Sammie Cafe.

Panko Crusted Halibut

This one starts with the massive piece of crispy fish and the house-made remoulade, which is a cold sauce based on mayonnaise, much like a tartar sauce. Topped with achara pickles and cabbage slaw, the flavours and textures are hard to beat.

Barbecue Beef Cheeks

Similar to an Asian-inspired beef burger, the beef cheeks on this one are sesame soy marinated. Smoked kimchi butter, Seoul sauce, and grilled scallion aioli, all mix perfectly with the sweet meat, as do the charred green onion oil, lettuce, and achara pickles.

Truffled Mushroom Beef Burger

Sammie Cafe clearly has some out-of-the-box sandwiches, but of course, there is still a burger. This one is amplified by the grilled double patty of course and a toasted brioche bun. The aged white cheddar, roasted mushrooms, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and hints of truffle might make you skip the sandwiches and go for the cheeseburger.

Aloo Panini (Vegan)

This Indian-inspired sandwich is vegetarian but still incredibly hearty. packed with smashed potatoes spiced with garlic, cumin, green peas, and green chilies, it’s loaded with flavour. Served on simple white toast and cilantro honey, get this one to share on the side at least.

Miso Bacon Eggie

There are a few breakfast sandwiches, but we decided to highlight this miso maple pepper bacon option. The egg is crisply fried, the lettuce and tomato are fresh, the garlic mayo is house-made, and the toasted brioche bun is ideal for holding it all inside.

Sammie Cafe

Address: 2205 33rd Avenue SW #113, Calgary

Instagram