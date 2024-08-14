12 must-do activities in Victoria before summer ends

Fall may be on the horizon, but there’s still plenty of summer to enjoy.

Before the leaves turn and the days grow cooler, make the most of the season with one last hurrah.

Here are 12 must-do activities before summer slips away.

Hit the beach

Vancouver Island is full of amazing beaches for you to get your tan, surf, or lounge on. Even within the city, Victoria has some awesome beaches.

Take a dip at Banfield Park

The biggest hit of the summer has been the Banfield dock! Banfield Park has been bustling with residents looking to hang out, swim, or paddleboard in this revitalized area of Victoria — something the Gorge Waterway was not always known for. If you go for a swim at night, you may even see the phosphorescence in the water!

Go paddleboarding or kayaking

If you’re in for a challenge and a trip, the Broken Group Islands near Tofino are great for ocean kayaking, or if you want a chill paddleboard around Victoria, the Gorge Waterway is the ticket. In fact, you can head to Ocean River downtown to rent a paddleboard or kayak from 6 pm to 7:30 pm and get a pint from Swift Brewing, all for $25 plus tax. Reserve your spot here.

Go whale watching

Peak season to see whales on Vancouver Island is from May through October. There’s a 95% chance of spotting whales in Victoria, particularly resident orcas, humpback whales, and transient orcas. It’s one of the (if not the most) touristy things you can do in Victoria. But that’s not a bad thing — it’s an absolute dream experience. So, book it now!

Watch the baby goat stampede

Each summer, locals and tourists alike flock to the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm (yes, even adults) to watch the morning and evening baby goat stampede. It’s a must-see for anyone who enjoys the cutest things in life. Goat stampedes are scheduled for 10:10 am and 4:10 pm. Admission is a suggested $4 donation.

Visit a waterfall

Whether they’re found along coastal cliffs or through rainforest trails, waterfalls on Vancouver Island are everywhere, both near and far and of different scales and sizes.

Hit up a patio

It’s patio season, and the heat is on. Vancouver Island has a ton of awesome patios, but not all are created equal: there are dog-friendly patios, some with a view, and some that take a bit of travelling to get to.

Go to a music festival

There’s always a ton of fun going on in the Garden City — I mean, have you checked out our events listing page? From dad rap to acoustic acts, theatre, concerts, and DJs, there’s always something to get yourself into, such as Rifflandia this September.

Go camping

There are so many amazing camping spots around Vancouver Island: the Gulf Islands, Bamfield, San Josef Bay, and Port Renfrew all have amazing campgrounds you can book now. You could also check out a “first-come, first-served” campground, such as Pacheedaht Campground near Port Renfrew, or backcountry campgrounds on one of the Gulf Islands.

Surf in Tofino

The 40-kilometre stretch from Ucluelet to Tofino is full of white sand beaches, towering old-growth rainforests, fine dining, whale watching, microbreweries, and hiking, making it one of the most popular spots for a summer vacation in Canada (and the world). But we all know why people come to Tofino most of all: to surf!

See the flower blooms

Victoria’s nickname as the “Garden City” is well-earned. From the renowned Butchart Gardens and Abkhazi Garden to the charming hanging baskets that adorn the Inner Harbour causeways and downtown streets, there’s no shortage of petals to peep.

Hit up a vintage shop

Out with the old, in with the old! Victoria has a ton of awesomely curated vintage shops with styles for all seasons. If you need a wardrobe refresh, just hit up a local thrift store.

