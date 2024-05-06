11 fantastic dog-friendly patios around Victoria

Patio season is upon us!

It’s one of the many things that we love about Victoria in the spring and summer — and if we’re lucky, fall.

But the one thing that really sets some patios apart from others is the dogs. A good dog-friendly patio has everything: drinks, smiles, laughs, and, if the conversation hits a lull, the chance to pet a good boy or girl.

So, in honour of human’s best friend, here are 11 of the best dog-friendly patios around Victoria.

Discover a downtown Victoria gem, Whistle Buoy Brewery, crafting small-batch, experimental beers, weekly releases, and a sun-soaked dog-friendly patio at Market Square. Where: Unit 63 – 560 Johnson Street, Victoria

Indulge in breathtaking Inner Harbour views and handcrafted cuisine made from fresh, seasonal ingredients at 10 Acres Commons’ sun-soaked patio. Do it all with your furry friend too! Where: 620 Humboldt Street, Victoria Instagram

Lido Waterfront Bistro: Don't miss the panoramic Inner Harbour views and soak in one of the city's most stunning sunsets. Experience coastal dining at its finest at this oceanside restaurant, offering dishes crafted from locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and artisanal cocktails. Dogs and minors are welcome! Where: 1234 Wharf Street, Victoria

Vis-à-Vis: Nestled in the heart of Oak Bay, Vis-à-Vis is a beautiful destination with a diverse menu and drink menu serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Bring along your furry companions and the whole family! Where: 2232 Oak Bay Avenue, Oak Bay

Penny Farthing Pub

Right next door to Vis-à-Vis is one of the best English-style pubs in the city: the Penny Farthing. It’s a dog-friendly establishment that is nestled into the heart of the action of Oak Bay.

Where: 2228 Oak Bay Avenue, Victoria

The Village Restaurant (Estevan): Located in Estevan Village in Oak Bay, The Village is a beloved brunch destination where you can bring along your four-legged friends and the whole family and then hop on over to Willows Beach to enjoy the sun and ocean. Where: 2518 Estevan Avenue, Oak Bay

The Beagle Pub: Of course, a place named after a dog is friendly to them too! Experience the vibrant energy of Cook Street Village from the perfect vantage point at The Beagle Pub. Where: 301 Cook Street, Victoria

Boom + Batten: Indulge in a feast amidst stunning architecture and meticulous décor, all while enjoying sweeping waterfront vistas. Only here can you dine while marvelling at the grandeur of the Victoria International Marina's largest yachts. Plus, bring along your furry friends and the whole family – both dogs and minors are welcome. Where: 2 Paul Kane Place, Victoria

Spinnakers Brewpub: This iconic Victoria staple is one of the oldest brew pubs in Victoria and has an awesome patio with a sprawling garden patio where dogs and minors are both welcome. Our recommendation? A flight of four tasters from Spinnakers' house-brewed selections. Where: 308 Catherine Street, Victoria