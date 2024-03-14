3 new baby goats join furry family at Beacon Hill Children's Farm

A few more adorable additions have arrived at Beacon Hill Children’s Farm as it kicks off another season in James Bay’s famed Beacon Hill Park.

Three charming baby goats have joined the diverse family of pigs, donkeys, horses, and birds on display for the public throughout spring and summer.

As the farm reopens, so too does one of its most amusing attractions: the daily goat stampedes. Twice a day, you can catch the goats race out towards the iconic goat barn in the morning, and then return to their beds at night.

Alongside the furry newcomers, the farm boasts freshly renovated paths and a new petting area. Visitors can enjoy the farm’s delights daily from 10 am to 4 pm, with goat stampedes scheduled for 10:10 am and 4:10 pm. Admission is a suggested $4 donation.

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm

When: Daily from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 815 Circle Drive, Victoria