6 patios around Vancouver Island worth travelling for

We’re kicking into the summer gear, but before things get too out of hand, make sure you make some solid plans. While downtown Victoria is full of some amazing patios, might we suggest taking a trip?

Below are six of the best patios around Vancouver Island worth travelling for.

Villa Eyrie Resort — Malahat

The Alpina Restaurant at the Villa Eyrie Resort is not to be missed. With one of the most stunning views of the Saanich inlet, some amazing authentic German bratwurst, and a great cocktail and wine list, it takes the cake as one of the best patios you can travel to.

Where: 600 Ebedora Lane, Malahat

Instagram | Website

Merridale Cider — Cobble Hill

While being one of the best craft cideries on the island is an impressive feat all on its own, the patio and Merridale Cidery grounds are also to die for. There are lines of apple trees, an amazing food menu, and unique Merridale products you can’t get anywhere else.

Where: 1230 Merridale Road, Cobble Hill

Instagram | Website

Salt Spring Brewing Co. — Salt Spring Island

If you’ve ever wanted to enjoy a locally crafted brew in what appears to be a treehouse, this is the place for you. Among the many stops you need to do on Salt Spring Island, grabbing a cheeky beer from here is a must.

Where: 270 Furness Road, Salt Spring Island

Instagram | Website

Salt Spring Wild Cider — Salt Spring Island

Take the ferry to Salt Spring Island, and you’ll have a lot of options: hiking, going to the Saturday market, and camping. But you need to add this patio to the list — it’s one of the few places on Salt Spring Island where you can gaze into the island’s stunning valleys.

Where: 151 Sharp Road, Salt Spring Island

Instagram | Website

The Pier Bistro — Sidney

The Pier Bistro Restaurant is a casual waterfront dining with panoramic ocean views from the Pier in Sidney. Located at the end of Beacon Avenue beside the fish market, it's an ideal spot to relax after a marine adventure or to enjoy delicious dishes like their pan-fried oysters and fish and chips.

Where: 2550 Beacon Avenue, Sidney Instagram | Website

Six Mile Pub + Eatery — View Royal