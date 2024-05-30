This year’s Rifflandia might be remembered for its most eclectic mix of artists yet, and the Sunday lineup has cemented that distinction.

Rifflandia just unveiled its final Sunday lineup, featuring Canadian icon Feist (best known for her hit “1234”), hip-hop pioneers De La Soul, and Canadian rock legends Crash Test Dummies.

An interesting note: with Broken Social Scene performing on Saturday (a band Feist has previously been part of), we could possibly be in for a reunion.

For the Gen X’ers and elder millennials in the crowd, the entire Rifflandia lineup is bound to kick your nostalgia into high gear. The Friday lineup features headliners Ja Rule, and on Saturday, there will be no scrubs when TLC headlines the stage.

While the headliners scream Gen X, a ton of buzzworthy artists of the present will also be present.

Brace yourself for a dose of viral energy from none other than Oliver Tree, and get ready to groove with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the enchantress behind “Murder on the Dancefloor,” the viral song from the hit movie Saltburn.

Rifflandia booked a ton of Canadian talent, too: The Beaches, Tokyo Police Club (on their farewell tour), rapper K-OS, Lazy Syrup Orchestra, and Maestro Fresh Wes are lighting up the undercard.

It’s a whole new lineup, as well as a new location for Rifflandia.

After one of its biggest years in 2023, Rifflandia will permanently move its main operations from Royal Athletic Park to the Matullia Holdings area of Rock Bay, in between Phillips Brewing and Vancouver Island Brewing.

So, with the full lineup out, who are you most excited to see this September 13 to 15?

Rifflandia 2024

Where: Matullia Holdings, Victoria

When: Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15

Tickets: Available here