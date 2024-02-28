7 breathtaking waterfalls to check out on Vancouver Island

Going to a waterfall is like going to a wedding — it always feels really special, and it marks a moment of transition.

Vancouver Island has a lot of both.

Whether they’re found along coastal cliffs or through rainforest trails, we are surrounded by incredible waterfalls, both near and far, and of different scales and sizes.

Here are seven of the most breathtaking waterfalls on the island.

Embark on a picturesque journey along the Goldstream River as you head out on a relaxed forested trail leading to Upper Goldstream Falls. The trailhead is near the campsite, and once you start, you’re immediately surrounded by Vancouver Island rainforests and the rushing Goldstream River. Head to the waterfall in the fall and you’ll be able to catch the salmon spawning.

Tucked away in the charming core of Port Alberni lies this hidden gem. The Hole in the Wall was created after a pipeline was removed, resulting in this seemingly unnatural wonder. Renowned for its unique charm, this attraction near Port Alberni is a must-visit destination, offering a glimpse into the region’s rich history and undeniable charm. However, it is challenging to find; the unmarked entrance is located on the south side of the highway just before the Coombs Country Candy store.



Hidden on Sombrio Beach, this Vancouver Island waterfall is tucked inside a cave. There are no marked trails or signs, but you can find it by walking the shoreline until you find a creek, then following that creek upwards towards the falls. Once you’re in the cave you’ll walk a few minutes and be greeted by stunning rock formations and a gorgeous waterfall.

Three Sisters Falls is a stunning display of cascading waterfalls near Gold River and Strathcona Provincial Park. The hike to Three Sisters Falls is nearly 2 km, and is full of stunning vistas of rainforest and ocean views. It’s an area that isn’t prone to as many tourists, making it a must-see destination for anyone looking to get off the beaten path.

Nestled within the rugged terrain of Strathcona Provincial Park on Vancouver Island, Myra Falls is surrounded by lush forest and dramatic cliffs. Whether hiking the surrounding trails or simply marvelling at its beauty, Myra Falls is a must-see for anyone visiting Campbell River or simply passing through.

Tsuxwin Falls, located in the traditional territory of the Huu-ay-aht First Nations near Gold River, is a majestic cascade of waterfalls tucked away in a pristine forest setting in Central Vancouver Island. It’s a true hidden gem, in so much that the area is not as touristy of an area as, say, Tofino. The journey to Tsuxwin Falls is as enchanting as the destination itself, and it’s an easy place to spend a day, have a picnic, and admire the lower and upper waterfalls.

Cascading down a rocky cliff is the subtle beauty of Sandcut Beach Falls just past Shirley. The waterfall is especially captivating during the rainy season when water flow is at its peak, creating a mesmerizing display against the rugged coastal landscape.

Where’s your favourite waterfall? Let us know in the comments.