"Pop some tags" at these freakin' awesome Victoria vintage stores
In a world where fashion trends change faster than a TikTok dance challenge, thrift stores are becoming the ultimate style playground.
Thanks to Macklemore, we’ve all been out here poppin’ tags since 2012, proving that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.
So, next time you need a wardrobe refresh, just hit up these local thrift stores.
Value Village
We thought we’d start with the obvious — the OG vintage shop: Value Village. It’s the go-to place when people want to thrift. It does have a markup issue, bear in mind. Generally speaking, you can find everything from clothes and art to kitchen utensils and furniture.
Where: 1810 Store Street, Victoria
WIN Resale Shop
This small, non-profit consignment store supports women in need within the community. It offers a range of initiatives providing support and resources for women, trans, non-binary, and two-spirit individuals. With multiple locations around Victoria, it is dedicated to making a positive impact.
Where: 785 Pandora Avenue; 1803 Cook Street; 172 Wilson Street, Victoria
Victoria Vintage
This is where you’re going to get your high-end vintage stuff — those rare pieces from years past that are less a steal of a deal and more a centrepiece for your wardrobe.
Flavour Upstairs
The entryway to Flavour Upstairs is next door to the retail store. It features a rainbow staircase leading to a shop filled with a variety of vintage clothing, divided into feminine and masculine sections, with prices ranging from $20 to $60
Where: 579 Johnson Street, Victoria
Fat Sisters Plus Size Vintage and Consignment
For anyone who doesn’t fit into stereotypical beauty standards, this plus-size secondhand shop has got you covered in its threads. Fat Sisters is billed as Victoria’s only plus-size vintage and consignment shop and is run by two sisters — Brenna and Erika.
Where: 813 Fort Street, Victoria
Second Degree Vintage
Second Degree Vintage has all the premium vintage goods you can get your hands on. It’s a buy, sell, or trade model, too, so if you have anything you think is worth it, you can cop style upon style.
Where: 651 Johnson Street, Victoria
Brica-Brac Salvage
Brica-Brac Salvage, a cozy shop on Yates Street, offers a carefully curated selection of clothing in a beautifully designed shop.
Where: 574 Yates Street, Victoria
Vintage After Death
Vintage After Death has all those grandpa sweaters, unique mod boots, and cowboy aesthetics you need for your everyday wardrobe. Prices range from $20 to $80 for pieces.
Where: 523 Pandora Avenue, Victoria
Cheers Vintage Collective
Cheers Vintage boasts the largest inventory and variety, and prices range from $40 to $100. For those on a tighter budget, the store also features sale bins with discounted clothing.
Where: 770 Yates Street, Victoria
Zeitgeist Vintage
This place is like stepping into your Great Aunt’s basement, but better!
Where: 833 1/2 Fort Street, Victoria
Cream Life + Style
Cream offers a smaller variety of vintage clothes, but is it ever mighty! The unique and eclectic little shop in Fernwood is a go-to stop for anyone in the neighbourhood who’s looking for something kooky, eclectic, and fun.
Where: 2000 Fernwood Road, Victoria
Botched Vintage + Apparel
Sleek, stylish, and new age — a few words to describe botched vintage. With new arrivals each day, you can expect a slate of vintage clothing with a new millennium vibe.
Where: 1044A Fort Street, Victoria
