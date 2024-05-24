"Pop some tags" at these freakin' awesome Victoria vintage stores

In a world where fashion trends change faster than a TikTok dance challenge, thrift stores are becoming the ultimate style playground.

Thanks to Macklemore, we’ve all been out here poppin’ tags since 2012, proving that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

So, next time you need a wardrobe refresh, just hit up these local thrift stores.

Value Village

We thought we’d start with the obvious — the OG vintage shop: Value Village. It’s the go-to place when people want to thrift. It does have a markup issue, bear in mind. Generally speaking, you can find everything from clothes and art to kitchen utensils and furniture.

Where: 1810 Store Street, Victoria

WIN Resale Shop

This small, non-profit consignment store supports women in need within the community. It offers a range of initiatives providing support and resources for women, trans, non-binary, and two-spirit individuals. With multiple locations around Victoria, it is dedicated to making a positive impact.

Where: 785 Pandora Avenue; 1803 Cook Street; 172 Wilson Street, Victoria

Victoria Vintage View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔊𝔞𝔯𝔪𝔰 𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔯 (@victoriavintage.ca) This is where you’re going to get your high-end vintage stuff — those rare pieces from years past that are less a steal of a deal and more a centrepiece for your wardrobe.

Where: 118-560 Johnson Street, Victoria

Flavour Upstairs

The entryway to Flavour Upstairs is next door to the retail store. It features a rainbow staircase leading to a shop filled with a variety of vintage clothing, divided into feminine and masculine sections, with prices ranging from $20 to $60

Where: 579 Johnson Street, Victoria

Fat Sisters Plus Size Vintage and Consignment

For anyone who doesn’t fit into stereotypical beauty standards, this plus-size secondhand shop has got you covered in its threads. Fat Sisters is billed as Victoria’s only plus-size vintage and consignment shop and is run by two sisters — Brenna and Erika.

Where: 813 Fort Street, Victoria



Second Degree Vintage

Second Degree Vintage has all the premium vintage goods you can get your hands on. It's a buy, sell, or trade model, too, so if you have anything you think is worth it, you can cop style upon style.

Where: 651 Johnson Street, Victoria

Where: 651 Johnson Street, Victoria

Brica-Brac Salvage