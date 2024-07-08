As a Victoria local, you may know these beaches (or worse: know the struggle it is to find parking at some of these beaches). But some travellers might not know how many amazing beaches are available to us.

Some of Victoria’s beaches are sandy, some are rocky, and most are really, really cold to swim at, so they’re perfect for the summer.

In the spirit of this current heat wave, here are nine beaches you have to visit in and around Victoria.

Willows Beach is one of the go-to beaches in Greater Victoria. It’s a popular destination known for its beautiful sandy shores and calm waters. On clear days, the beach offers scenic views of Mount Baker and the Olympic Mountains. There are also picnic tables and a grassy area for picnics, volleyball, yoga, or soccer. This beach is only dog-friendly in the winter, and parking can be a bit challenging in the summer.

Gonzales Beach, between Oak Bay and Fairfield, is like Willows’ fun Uncle. You’ll typically find teens, adults, and some families hanging around the sandy shores, partaking in some fun. Here, there are stunning views of the Olympic Mountains and a sandy beach perfect for sunbathing, swimming, and picnicking. Parking can be a bit of a challenge in the summer.

Dallas Road/Spiral Beach is a beloved waterfront area known for its big off-leash dog park, scenic walking paths, rugged coastline, and breathtaking views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. This spot is popular for beachcombing, kite flying, and watching the sunset. It’s a rocky beach, so it’s less a place for beach games and more a place for beach hangs.

Saxe Point in Esquimalt is a picturesque park offering stunning ocean views, rocky shorelines, and lush green spaces perfect for picnics and leisurely strolls. The beach is quite small compared to other beaches on this list, but it’s not very busy, so you’ll find a nice sandy spot and a solid piece of driftwood to sit on.

PKOLS (or Mount Doug) is a super popular hiking area, but its beach is great too. You can beach comb, swim, and relax by the water. While the beach is sandy, it’s quite firm. Less of a beach hang and more of a beach walk.

Cadboro Bay Beach is a big, charming beach known for its sandy shores, gentle waves, and family-friendly atmosphere. The beach features the iconic Cadboro-Gyro Park with its large play structures. It’s a perfect spot for bird-watching, reading a book, or having a big picnic with family or friends.

The lagoon’s sandy beach and driftwood-strewn shorelines offer a peaceful retreat for visitors looking to connect with nature and take in the strait. It’s a great spot to bird-watching, and it’s not a terribly busy beach either, so you’re bound to find parking.

Witty’s Beach is a big sandy beach with rugged cliffs, tidal pools, and a waterfall on the walk-in. Locals love this beach for its natural beauty, offering a great escape for sunbathing, swimming, and picnicking. Since it’s a bit further out of the Victoria core, it’s not too busy.

Arbutus Cove is a secluded beach near the University of Victoria, and it really shows itself during the summer (literally). Surrounded by picturesque arbutus trees and rocky cliffs, it’s a great spot for swimming, beachcombing, and enjoying the serene coastal scenery away from the crowds.