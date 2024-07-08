As a Victoria local, you may know these beaches (or worse: know the struggle it is to find parking at some of these beaches). But some travellers might not know how many amazing beaches are available to us.
Some of Victoria’s beaches are sandy, some are rocky, and most are really, really cold to swim at, so they’re perfect for the summer.
In the spirit of this current heat wave, here are nine beaches you have to visit in and around Victoria.
Willows Beach
Gonzales Beach
Dallas Road/Spiral Beach
Saxe Point Beach
Saxe Point in Esquimalt is a picturesque park offering stunning ocean views, rocky shorelines, and lush green spaces perfect for picnics and leisurely strolls. The beach is quite small compared to other beaches on this list, but it’s not very busy, so you’ll find a nice sandy spot and a solid piece of driftwood to sit on.
PKOLS (Mount Doug Beach)
PKOLS (or Mount Doug) is a super popular hiking area, but its beach is great too. You can beach comb, swim, and relax by the water. While the beach is sandy, it’s quite firm. Less of a beach hang and more of a beach walk.
Cadboro Bay Beach
Esquimalt Lagoon
The lagoon’s sandy beach and driftwood-strewn shorelines offer a peaceful retreat for visitors looking to connect with nature and take in the strait. It’s a great spot to bird-watching, and it’s not a terribly busy beach either, so you’re bound to find parking.
Witty’s Beach
Witty’s Beach is a big sandy beach with rugged cliffs, tidal pools, and a waterfall on the walk-in. Locals love this beach for its natural beauty, offering a great escape for sunbathing, swimming, and picnicking. Since it’s a bit further out of the Victoria core, it’s not too busy.
Arbutus Cove
Arbutus Cove is a secluded beach near the University of Victoria, and it really shows itself during the summer (literally). Surrounded by picturesque arbutus trees and rocky cliffs, it’s a great spot for swimming, beachcombing, and enjoying the serene coastal scenery away from the crowds.