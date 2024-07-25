Victoria has big plans as Banfield Park soars in popularity

With the popularity of the Banfield floating dock in Vic West this summer, the City is planning more similar swimming areas around Victoria.

According to Victoria city councillor Jeremy Caradonna, the City has projects slated for Ogden Point in James Bay and Bridges Park near the Bay Street Bridge.

More details are expected to emerge over the next year.

“The intention is to diversify access to waterways across the city and to use an equity lens so that we’re investing across multiple neighbourhoods,” he told Daily Hive.

Since the dock expansion this spring, Banfield Park has been bustling with residents looking to hang out, swim, or paddleboard in this revitalized area of Victoria — something the Gorge waterway was not always known for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Victoria (@cityofvictoria)

Surrounded by commercial and residential development, stormwater and sewage used to flow into the waterway. Industries in Victoria’s harbour sent all kinds of waste into the water. However, recent efforts have transformed the Gorge into a vibrant community space for swimming.

John Roe, a founder of Veins of Life Watershed Society (VOLWS), played a significant role in this transformation. VOLWS initiated numerous community cleanup projects that vastly improved the water quality of Victoria’s Gorge Waterway. In 2016, the City of Victoria began to improve and regulate the stormwater and sewer flow into the Gorge Waterway.

Now, almost a decade later, Banfield Park has become the best hotspot for swimming, and one of the best examples of City Council’s plans to establish more swimming areas in Victoria.

Victoria City Council made a big commitment to summertime water access: more swim docks, kids splash pad, and eventually an outdoor pool. This work starts now, with a massive new swim dock in the Gorge (Banfield Park) for June 2024. It’s beautiful! #yyj pic.twitter.com/2yDQCyKzhg — Matt Dell (@mattdellok) April 20, 2024

The executive director for the Victoria West Community Centre, Jaymie Humber, says the popularity of Banfield Park has, overall, been received positively. She told Daily Hive it really underscores how important it has been for cooling down during heat warnings.

“Its popularity has surged in tandem with the recent heat warning, underlining the importance of ensuring adequate cooling resources across Victoria neighbourhoods during times of heat stress,” she said.

Humber is also hoping for additional infrastructure to support Banfield Park, such as bike storage, a nearby washroom and changing room, and improved grip on the water access stairs.

Earlier this month, the City of Victoria sent an advisory about potential pollutants entering the Gorge via Cecilia Creek, and those claims are being investigated by the Capital Regional District.

Humber says they’ve been made aware of the pollutants. “We are deeply concerned about, and closely following, the recent reports,” she said.

There have been some concerns from neighbours about a lack of parking too. Humber hopes that residents travelling from outside the area can take advantage of Banfield’s proximity to the Galloping Goose trail, or take the #14 bus route.

“The overwhelming sentiment is positive, and we look forward to enjoying the dock for many summers to come,” Humber added.

Are you excited about more swimming areas like Banfield? Comment below with your thoughts.