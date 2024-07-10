It’s patio season, but the heat is on, and not all patios are created equal.

If you’re planning to enjoy a few refreshing drinks on a patio, you’ll need all the help you can get to stay cool and protected from the sun. Right now, that means being closer to the ocean and having a good amount of shade.

Here are five Victoria patios perfect for a scorching hot day.

This is a premier patio with tons of seating, and even then, it can be tough to get a spot. It’s right on the harbour (so you’ll get those cool ocean breezes). It’s sunny if you want, but CRAFT has lots of umbrellas for the shade. CRAFT has a great happy hour too.

Where: 450 Swift Street, Victoria

Glo's patio is near the Selkirk Waterway and just minutes from the Galloping Goose Trail, so you can cool off with those ocean breezes, enjoy a refreshing cocktail, and then go for a dip at Banfield Park right after too. Where: 2940 Jutland Road, Victoria Website

Boomtown Burritos is a Tex-Mex and beer garden haven. It's likely the biggest and most well-equipped patio, and it can handle basically any weather — hot or cold. Where: 950 Yates Street, Victoria Website

With its perfect view of the Inner Harbour, Boom + Batten's gives you unparalleled views of the Inner Harbour and cooling ocean breezes. Where: 2 Paul Kane Place, Victoria Website