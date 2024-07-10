It’s patio season, but the heat is on, and not all patios are created equal.
If you’re planning to enjoy a few refreshing drinks on a patio, you’ll need all the help you can get to stay cool and protected from the sun. Right now, that means being closer to the ocean and having a good amount of shade.
Here are five Victoria patios perfect for a scorching hot day.
CRAFT Beer Market
This is a premier patio with tons of seating, and even then, it can be tough to get a spot. It’s right on the harbour (so you’ll get those cool ocean breezes). It’s sunny if you want, but CRAFT has lots of umbrellas for the shade. CRAFT has a great happy hour too.
Where: 450 Swift Street, Victoria
Where: 2940 Jutland Road, Victoria
Boomtown Burritos is a Tex-Mex and beer garden haven. It’s likely the biggest and most well-equipped patio, and it can handle basically any weather — hot or cold.
Where: 950 Yates Street, Victoria
Boom + Batten
With its perfect view of the Inner Harbour, Boom + Batten’s gives you unparalleled views of the Inner Harbour and cooling ocean breezes.
Where: 2 Paul Kane Place, Victoria
In the heart of Cook Street Village is the Beagle Pub, and this patio is great for a hot day. You’ll be covered by the awning or umbrellas, and you can bring your furry friend to get out of the heat.
Where: 301 Cook Street, Victoria