This quiet BC village is famous for whale watching

Nestled on the scenic shores of Northern Vancouver Island, Telegraph Cove is a charming village with a deep passion for whale watching.

Located about 210 kilometres northwest of Campbell River and just three kilometres southeast of Beaver Cove, Telegraph Cove is home to the first whale-watching company, established in 1980.

Since then, Telegraph Cove has become renowned for its majestic killer whales, captivating visitors from around the world while preserving nature, too.

The snug little bay comes alive every summer and fall as whale watchers, fishermen, and boaters flock to this serene spot, all drawn by its prime location on Johnstone Strait and its proximity to the renowned Robson Bight Ecological Reserve.

The establishment of Robson Bight (Michael Bigg) Ecological Reserve in 1982 reinforced its status as a sanctuary for whale conservation.

The reserve is a legally protected sanctuary for Northern Resident Killer Whales, where all boaters are prohibited to minimize disturbances, and the upland area is closed to all activities to preserve its ecological integrity.

Today, Robson Bight remains off-limits to the public, both by land and water, to preserve its sensitive habitat for future generations.



Beyond its natural beauty, the town is a small, quaint, and charming place with only a handful of full-time residents. If you’re visiting, you’ll find a resort, along with a few restaurants and cafes, where you can soak in the stunning scenery before embarking on a tour or your next adventure around Northern Vancouver Island.

Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in the tranquility of nature or seek out thrilling marine adventures, Telegraph Cove is a must-see destination.