Canada might not immediately spring to mind when you think about beautiful beaches.

But that’s not the case on Vancouver Island because we are rich with spectacular beaches. Outside of Victoria, we have some of the best beaches in the world. Seriously.

So, seeing as it’s summer, here are 12 awesome beaches on (or near) Vancouver Island.

Long Beach

This is it – the longest sandy beach on the west coast of Vancouver Island. Surfers, kayakers, swimmers, sand castle builders, frisbee throwers, walkers, talkers and thinkers come to be inspired by the sights and sounds of this beautiful beach. Bring lots for lunch and stay for dinner over a beach fire. Watch the sun set deep into the ocean and feel that direct line from you out to the universe.

Chesterman Beach

Chesterman Beach in Tofino is comprised of, technically, two beaches: North and South Chesterman. Regardless of which beach you choose, you’ll be dazzled by misty early-mornings, fiery West Coast sunsets, and vibrant sea life hidden beneath the waves. Plus, if you’re looking for some surf, this place is perfect.

Cox Bay

Cox Bay in Tofino has a beautiful sandy shore and some powerful surf, making it a favourite spot for beachgoers and surfers alike. The bay offers stunning views of the rugged Pacific coastline and ocean, framed by lush forested surroundings.

Tribune Bay

Located on Hornby Island, Tribune Bay Provincial Park is considered to be one of the warmest (and most beautiful) saltwater swimming areas in the province, even confirmed by BC Parks. The bay showcases nearly a kilometre of fine white sand and has been affectionately dubbed as “Little Hawaii.”

Pachena Bay

Pachena Bay is in the Huu-ay-aht traditional territory alongside the rugged Bamfield mainline. Pachena Bay is an expansive beach facing the Pacific Ocean at the head of the world-famous West Coast Trail. It is here that you can enjoy unparalleled wilderness experiences including surfing, beach combing, hiking through old-growth rainforest, and wildlife watching.

San Josef Bay

If you’ve ever visited the most northern tip of Vancouver Island, you’ll discover San Josef Bay with its secluded setting, majestic monoliths, and pristine white sand beaches. In fact, it was recently named one of the best beaches in North America by the esteemed World’s 50 Best Beaches.

Rathtrevor Beach View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Crawford (@niftycrawford) Located in Parksville, just beyond Nanaimo, Rathtrevor Beach features a sheltered bay with a gently sloping sandy shore, pristine parkland, and shallow waters. You can explore the baech via walking trails, picnic benches, and camping facilities, while enjoying local wildlife and breathtaking views of the Sunshine Coast across the Strait of Georgia.

Sombrio Beach

Located about 100 kilometres from Victoria, Sombrio Beach is an easily accessible rock beach with an easy trail down for surfers and campers. Once home to a village of squatters in the ’80s, it became part of the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail in 1994. Now, it’s a popular overnight camping spot for surfers and non-surfers alike!

Mystic Beach

Mystic Beach is located on the southern coast of Vancouver Island less than a two hours drive from Victoria. It’s set along the Juan de Fuca Trail, and the white sandy beach is set against the lush forests that BC is known for. The beach also features a stunning waterfall cascading right into the brilliant blue sea.

Botanical Beach

Less than a two hour drive from Victoria, Botanical Beach is near Port Renfrew and is absolutely brimming with marine life. Visitors can walk far out on granite and sandstone formations to discover vibrant tide pools and find colourful sea urchins and starfish, blue mussels, green sea anemones, sea cucumbers, white gooseneck barnacles, coralline algae, and a variety of snails and periwinkles.

Sidney Spit

Located at the north end of Sidney Island, five kilometers from Sidney on Vancouver Island and part of Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, the Sidney Spit offers beautiful stretches of sand for sunbathing or walking, and is a prime spot for birdwatching during migration seasons. You can access it by boat or ferry.

With files from Amir Ali