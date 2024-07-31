Cheap date ideas in Victoria this summer for under $20

Being called a cheap date is no longer a bad thing!

Discover how you can enjoy Victoria without breaking the bank. Here are nine fantastic activities you can do for under $20.

Play Pinball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinhalla Pinball Pizzeria (@pinhallapinball)

One of Canada’s biggest pinball arcades is in Victoria — Pinhalla! It’s also a great place for a date. For $20 or less, you can spend the whole night here… depending on how good you are at pinball. It’s a fun and affordable way to enjoy a night out.

Fly kites at Clover Point

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Kwok (@pk1217)

Just because it’s windy doesn’t mean you can’t have fun! Grab a kite from Costco or Canadian Tire for under $20 and head to the windy Clover Point on Dallas Road. It’s a perfect spot to enjoy a breezy day. Fun and affordable, it’s a great way to take advantage of some not-so-great windy weather.

Visit Hatley Castle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Canada (@explorecanada)

Hatley Castle is perhaps BC’s most grand and famous castle. From any angle, it is seriously impressive and is often used in Hollywood films. All it costs is the gas money or bus fare to get there, and once there, you can walk around the beautiful grounds!

Beacon Hill Drive In and Goat Stampede

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beacon Hill Children’s Farm (@beaconhillchildrensfarm)

It’s best not to stay hungry on a date, and Beacon Hill Drive In has some great cheap eats on its menu. Here, you can grab a burger, fries, and pop for under $15 and then, to entertain yourselves, go across the street to putter around Beacon Hill Park, and watch the baby goat stampede!

Ride the Galloping Goose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fry’s Bakery (@frysbakery)

Grab your bikes and ride the Galloping Goose until you hit Vic West. Then, grab yourself a coffee and baked good from either Fol Epi, Caffe Fantastico, or Fry’s Bakery (an all-sourdough bakery) while you’re on the road. After eating, you can head to Banfield Park, where you can take a quick dip.

Eat ice cream at Willows Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 49 Below Craft Ice Cream (@49below)

Willows Beach is a beautiful spot for a beach walk, but there are also a few options for ice cream that make that walk even better. Grab an amazing cone or cup of unique craft ice cream on your journey nearby at 49 Below or a sundae from the nearby Willows’ Galley.

Paddle and Pint at Ocean River

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ocean River Sports (@oceanriversports)

This summer, it’s $25 for a rental and pint every Tuesday! While technically not under $20, on Tuesdays, you can head to Ocean River downtown to rent a paddleboard or kayak from 6 pm to 7:30 pm and get a pint from Swift Brewing, all for $25 plus tax. Reserve your spot here.