7 must-see spots on your next trip to Tofino

It’s no secret that Tofino is one of the premier vacation destinations in Canada — and, we’d argue, the world. I mean, it’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s go-to vacation spot.

Each summer, tourists from around the globe flock to Tofino to try cold-water surfing, spot Pacific grey whales, and hike through ancient rainforests.

While it’s easy to highlight these attractions, let’s get more specific. Here are seven must-see spots for your next trip to Tofino.

Hike to a plane crash site

The 5-km hike inside the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is relatively easy but can be muddy, so wear proper footwear and be prepared to get a little dirty. This scenic, historic hike leads to the abandoned Canso Plane Crash Site from WWII, where the Royal Canadian Air Force Canso 11007 crashed shortly after takeoff on February 12, 1945. Despite the years, the plane remains fairly intact on the side of a hill, with only some damage from the crash.

Visit one of the world’s best beaches

Chesterman Beach dazzles with its misty early-morning beauty, fiery West Coast sunsets, and vibrant sea life hidden beneath the waves. A list from Condé Nast Traveler of “The World’s Most Beautiful Beaches” featured stunning locations from Europe, Asia, and Africa, including Tofino’s Chesterman Beach. While visiting, you can also try surfing at this beach either on your own or at one of Tofino’s famous surf schools.

Enjoy a craft beer at Tofino Brewing Co.

Tofino Brewing Co. excels at crushable craft beers, and any of its beers make for a great thirst-quencher after a session learning to ride cold Pacific waves. You can get a flight and hang at the beautiful industrial park brewery, buy one of their pretty brown glass growlers and fill it up, or, if you’re just desperate for one of their beers on your deck, you can also find six-packs at local liquor stores.

Hike to the Cox Bay lookout

This vantage point offers a panorama of endless waves crashing and surfers meeting the horizon. Whether you’re a sunrise seeker or a sunset enthusiast, the Cox Bay Lookout is a small hike on the north side of Cox Bay which has unparalleled views of the coastal spectacle that is Tofino.

Go whale watching

Along Tofino’s shoreline, you can spot marine life such as grey whales, humpback whales, and orcas. Additionally, keep an eye out for bald eagles, sea lions, otters, and even some shore creatures like bears and deer. Numerous reputable adventure outfitters offer Tofino whale watching tours in downtown Tofino.

Eat and shop in downtown Tofino

Grab some ice cream, go shopping, or have a fancy meal (maybe not in that order, though). Downtown Tofino may be small, but it’s mighty with lots of awesome surf-inspired shopping, as well as some amazing restaurants, including the Wolf in Fog and its newest sister restaurant Ombré.

Visit a floating sauna

A spa experience from Tofino Resort + Marina involves a 30-minute boat ride to a wood-fired floating sauna in Clayoquot Sound. Guests can sweat it out, plunge into the ocean, and warm up by a personal campfire. The six-hour adventure starts at $1,000 plus tax for four guests, and fresh catch can be cooked at the 1909 Kitchen restaurant for an additional fee.