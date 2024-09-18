Well, Vancouver Island, it seems like another summer has come to a close. While we know there are still a few weeks left, it feels like the general consensus is that once school is back in session, the summer vibes start to fade.

It was a busy season with plenty happening. If you’re like us, a few key moments truly defined the summer.

Here’s a list of 10 things that shaped this summer in Victoria and Vancouver Island.

Banfield Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Victoria (@cityofvictoria)

Banfield Park was bustling with people all summer long, thanks to a new dock expansion. Whether you were hanging out, swimming, or paddleboarding — after work or on the weekend — Banfield was the place to be to cool off. Thanks to its popularity, the City is planning more docks like Banfield’s in other areas of the city.

Whale sightings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria BC (@victoria_city_canada)

One of the most magical things you can see in the summer on Vancouver Island is whales. You can go on a whale-watching tour, or sometimes, you’re able to catch a pod in the city, such as this one near Ogden Point this August.

Festivals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rifflandia Festival (@rifflandia)

With Rifflandia signalling the end of summer and the beginning of fall, it reminds us that Victoria’s festival season was PACKED. From the Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival to the BC Lions Touchdown Party, we were spoiled with live music, food trucks, and fun all summer long.

Food

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Victoria (@dishedvictoria)

It’s not summer unless you’ve indulged a little. It was a big summer for some Victoria restaurants, and many got a lot of love. For lovers of authentic South Indian cuisine, Café Malabar earned a spot on Air Canada’s prestigious longlist for Best New Restaurants. Victoria’s Prima Strada cracked the top 100 pizzerias in the world. On that note, a lot of restaurants closed too.

See more: 7 new restaurants that opened on Vancouver Island this summer

The Olympics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Victoria (@dishedvictoria)

If you were one of many Canadians tuning into the Olympics, you probably paid particular attention to our Island athletes — such as Nanaimo’s Ethan Katzberg, who won gold in hammer throwing. The 22-year-old came close to breaking the Olympic record for hammer throwing with his initial throw in the final.

The travelling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Maria🌻 (@jennnnnaayy)

There’s so much to discover around Vancouver Island, and if you’re a local, you have the luxury of going to some little-known places. One of our favourites? The Oyster Potholes are hidden tide pools just off the highway near Campbell River. Blink, and it’s easy to miss this secluded swimming spot near Highway 19.

Visiting Gulf Islands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidney Spit Ferry (@sidneyspitferry)

Vancouver Island is already a fantastic destination, but exploring the Gulf Islands reveals even more magic. Having a home base on Vancouver Island means you can easily venture into smaller, more remote islands and indulge in some unique backcountry camping spots.

See more: 6 Gulf Island gems just a short ferry from Victoria

The beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben (@benhunter282)

In Victoria, we have so many awesome beaches; and utside of Victoria, we have some of the best beaches in the world. Seriously. Once summer comes around, the beach gets absolutely packed with people, and while we’re excited to have some more space for ourselves and our dogs, it’s hard to say we’re happy the season of cold dips and basking in the sun is over.

The surfing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan River Surf House (@jordanriver_surfhouse)

Tofino may be the most well-known surfing destination on Vancouver Island, but it’s far from the only spot to catch waves. Other prime locations, like Sombrio Beach, offer great surfing opportunities. While winter is often considered the best season for surfing here, Vancouver Island remains one of the few places in Canada where you can hit the waves year-round. Hopefully, that’s exactly what you did this summer.

See more: 6 gnarly surf spots on Vancouver Island that are NOT in Tofino

The patio parties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boom + Batten Restaurant & Café (@boombatten)

This July it was SCORCHING. But luckily, Victoria is always ready with a crisp drink and an awesome patio. But this summer, you needed all the help you could get to stay cool and protected from the sun. Which meant being closer to the ocean and having a good amount of shade. We made this list for those occasions (and in case it suddenly gets really hot again?).