Major star headlining new movie filming in Victoria this month

Hollywood star Ryan Phillippe has landed in Victoria, bringing major star power as he produces and stars in One Mile and its sequel, One More Mile.

Known for his roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Lincoln Lawyer, Phillippe is set to lead these highly anticipated productions, creating a buzz in the local film scene. According to Creative BC, filming for the two films will be ongoing for the next two months.

Victoria residents spotted Capital Park, near the Legislature, transformed into a university campus on Monday morning as filming took place. Many suspect it’s the Phillippe movie.

The film’s plot, according to IMDb, follows a father recently released from prison who attempts to reconnect with his daughter by taking her on a college tour. However, their plans take a dark turn when they find themselves on the run from a murderous cult.

Filming for both movies will continue simultaneously until October 28.

Two more films have begun production in Victoria, both of which appear to be Hallmark movies (which are not an uncommon sight in Victoria).

Titled The Last Resort and The Sweetest Christmas, the films are directed by Jessica Harmon and Paula Elle, respectively — both well-known names in the Hallmark movie scene.