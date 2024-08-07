Hidden tide pools are just off the highway near Campbell River

If you find yourself in the Comox Valley or Campbell River, you’ll discover a ton of amazing excursions to enjoy, including whale watching, hiking, and adventures around Mount Washington.

However, if you haven’t taken a dip in the Oyster River Potholes, you’re truly missing out! But honestly, blink and it’s easy to miss this secluded swimming spot near highway 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Maria🌻 (@jennnnnaayy)

Situated beneath a highway overpass just 15 minutes from Campbell River, the Oyster Potholes offer a fascinating display of nature with rock formations in and peeking out of the water.

These potholes are created as the river’s currents wash away sediment around rocks, forming small depressions. This process creates an ideal habitat for aquatic life to nest and thrive. During the summer, you can swim among the formations, but, in the winter, the Oyster River’s current rises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Lauren (@trishalauren210)

There are two locations where you can see the Oyster Potholes. The lower bowls, which are the easiest to access (and busiest), are located off the Inland Island Highway 19 near Cranberry Lane. The upper bowls are a bit further away and can be reached via a dirt road on Piggot Main. Here’s a handy guide to help you get there.

Have you checked out the Oyster River Potholes yet? Let us know in the comments.