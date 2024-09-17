5 recent restaurant closures in Victoria you may have missed

These past few weeks have been particularly tough for the Victoria hospitality industry, with many renowned and storied restaurants, breweries, and bars shuttering.

While we love celebrating new restaurant openings, we recognize the challenges of the industry. Skyrocketing rents, inflation, and the end of COVID-19 relief have pushed many to close their doors.

Here are five closures you may have missed.

Tombo, which opened in 2023, said it’s relocating rather than permanently closing. The bakery from Tom Moore, one of the owners and chefs at Crust Bakery, was best known for its picturesque pastries and delicious sandwiches. After teasing the city as a pop-up in locations around Victoria in 2023, Tombo opened its doors to the Fort Street location this past winter.

One of Victoria’s most iconic cocktail bars and restaurants, Little Jumbo, announced it would close its doors for good by the end of October. Within a decade, it became a local favourite known for its legendary cocktails, casual fine dining, and intimate atmosphere. Despite surviving floods, frozen pipes, and even the COVID-19 pandemic, Little Jumbo’s co-owners shared that an eye-watering 40% rent hike made continuing business impossible. Check it out in Bastion Square until the end of October.

Vancouver Island Brewing (VIB), one of the island’s oldest craft breweries, announced that it’s relocating its large-batch brewing operations to Phillips Brewing starting November 1. VIB attributed the decision to several factors, including the impacts of COVID-19 social distancing, inflation, supply chain challenges, and, most notably, a 35% rent increase at its Government Street location. Luckily, your favourite VIB brews will still be available in stores.

DEVINE Distillery, a family-owned distillery operated by husband and wife Kevin and Kirsten Titcomb since 2007 and renowned for its award-winning small-batch spirits, announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of this year. DEVINE established itself as a leader in distilling on Vancouver Island, and it is decorated with awards for its spirits. In February, Devine Distillery scored silver in the Whisky of the Year category for its Ancient Grains Young Whisky at the 2024 Canadian Whisky Awards.

With its shelves now empty and its iconic Chinatown gifts and groceries gone, Quonley’s — a fixture for more than 50 years in Victoria’s Chinatown — closed its doors for good. Quonley’s was cherished for its eclectic selection of goods, offering everything from fireworks and teapot sets to bamboo steamers and basic groceries.